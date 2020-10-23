The No. 5 Ohio State Buckeyes kick off their 2020 season on Saturday when they host the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Big Ten voted in August to postpone all fall sports, including football. But after receiving much pushback from players, coaches and fans, the conference reversed its decision in mid-September, saying the season would open the weekend of Oct. 23-24. The Buckeyes, who reached the College Football Playoff semifinals last year, enter the season as the favorites in the Big Ten.

Kickoff is noon ET. The Buckeyes are 26-point favorites in the latest Ohio State vs. Nebraska odds from William Hill, while the over-under for total points scored is 68. Before making any Nebraska vs. Ohio State picks, check out the college football predictions from SportsLine's Stephen Oh, given his incredible run handicapping the Buckeyes.

The renowned co-founder of Accuscore, Oh simulates each game 10,000 times using the SportsLine projection model. Since the start of the 2016 season, he has nailed 161 of 297 college football picks against the spread. And he is on an amazing run in games involving Ohio State. Dating to September 2017, Oh is 16-3 picking Buckeyes games. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, Oh has set his sights on Ohio State vs. Nebraska. You can visit SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are the college football odds from William Hill and trends for Nebraska vs. Ohio State:

Ohio State vs. Nebraska spread: Buckeyes -26

Ohio State vs. Nebraska over-under: 68 points

Ohio State vs. Nebraska money line: Buckeyes -2800, Cornhuskers +1300

OSU: QB Justin Fields accounted for 51 touchdowns (41 passing, 10 rushing) last season.

NEB: QB Adrian Martinez is the program's all-time leader in total offensive yards per game (277.5).

Why Ohio State can cover

The Buckeyes have one of the best players in the country in quarterback Justin Fields. Last season the former five-star recruit and Georgia transfer ranked third in the country in passing touchdowns (41), passing efficiency (181.4) and points responsible for (306). His 41-3 touchdown-to-interception ratio was the best in the country.

In addition the Buckeyes have dominated the series against Nebraska. They've won seven of eight matchups against the Cornhuskers, including the last five. Ohio State's average margin of victory during the five-game winning streak is 34.4 points.

Why Nebraska can cover

The Cornhuskers boast plenty of returning offensive production this season. Nebraska returns its top three rushers from last year in Dedrick Mills (745), Adrian Martinez (626) and Wan'Dale Robinson (340). The Cornhuskers also return their leading passer in Martinez (1,956 yards).

In addition, Martinez and the rushing game will be operating behind a veteran and experienced offensive line. Nebraska returns all five starting offensive linemen from 2019. The five linemen have combined for 106 career starts, including three players who have made at least 20 consecutive starts at their position.

How to make Ohio State vs. Nebraska picks

Oh has analyzed this matchup, and, while he's leaning under the total, he has discovered a crucial x-factor he believes makes one side of the spread a must-back. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Nebraska vs. Ohio State? And what crucial x-factor causes one side of the spread to hit hard? Visit SportsLine now to see which side you need to jump all over Saturday, all from the data scientist and Ohio State expert who's on an amazing 16-3 run on picks involving the Buckeyes.