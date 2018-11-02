Ohio State vs. Nebraska: Prediction, pick, odds, line, TV channel, live stream, watch online

Ohio State and Nebraska may share a conference, but they don't share much history against one another. When they meet at Ohio Stadium on Saturday, it'll only be the seventh time the two teams have ever played, and Ohio State has dominated the series. The Buckeyes are 5-1 all-time against the Cornhuskers and have won three of the four meetings since Nebraska joined the Big Ten in 2011.

This will be the third straight season they've played, and Ohio State has won the last two meetings by a combined score of 118-17. What's odd about this game is that Ohio State is 7-1, and Nebraska is 2-6, yet there seem to be more positive feelings about Nebraska at the moment.

The Huskers started the season 0-6, but have won two straight. Ohio State, meanwhile, started 7-0 but got spanked by Purdue a couple of weeks ago and now everyone is acting like the program is collapsing.

Viewing information

Date: Saturday, Nov. 3 | Time: Noon ET

Location: Ohio Stadium -- Colombus, Ohio

TV: FOX | Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Storylines

Ohio State: It's funny how it works, isn't it? Urban Meyer was suspended the first three games of the season after an investigation into how he handled domestic abuse allegations against former assistant Zach Smith. Ohio State won without him, though, starting the season 7-0 and everything was fine. But then Ohio State lost on the road to Purdue 49-20, and suddenly there are reports of tension in the athletic department between Meyer and AD Gene Smith, and Meyer has to address questions about whether he plans to return to Ohio State next season. It'll be interesting to see if that reported tension gets better or worse depending on what happens against Nebraska Saturday.

Nebraska: Nebraska has a bit of a reverse Ohio State situation going on this season. Scott Frost was hired over the offseason and heralded as the prodigal son returning home to save his alma mater. Then he got off to a 0-6 start, and some were -- ridiculously -- wondering if he'd even survive his first season. Well, a few weeks later Nebraska has picked up wins against Minnesota and Bethune Cookman, and now everybody suddenly feels better about the direction of the program. Some even think Nebraska will go on the road and beat No. 10 Ohio State.

Game prediction, picks

While all the attention seems to be on the reported tension in the athletic department, Ohio State has problems on the field as well. Its defense has a knack for giving up big plays, which Purdue was able to exploit with regularity a couple of weeks ago. Nebraska and Frost certainly have the ability to exploit those weaknesses themselves, but I'm of a mind that the bye week, as well as being at home will do wonders for Ohio State this week. Nebraska is getting better, but it's not at Ohio State's talent level just yet. They'll keep it close for a while, but Ohio State pulls away in the second half. Pick: Ohio State -17.5

What college football picks can you make with confidence in Week 10? And what contender will get stunned by a huge underdog? Visit SportsLine to see which teams are winning more than 50 percent of simulations, all from a proven computer model that has returned over $4,000 in profit over the past three seasons.