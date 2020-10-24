When the Big Ten revealed its initial plan to postpone the college football season, two programs were more vocal about their disapproval of the decision than others. Ohio State, a long-standing member of the conference, reacted in the preferred diplomatic approach. You know, not agreeing with the decision but supporting it as much as possible in the public. Nebraska, the newer kid on the block, took a different approach. It disagreed and wanted everybody to know it disagreed.

Now the two programs who wanted the season the most will have it, and they get to open it against each other. For No. 5 Ohio State, that's probably not a big deal. For Nebraska, maybe there are some second thoughts?

There isn't a long history between these programs, but it's one that's heavily-tilted toward the Buckeyes. Nebraska won its first meeting against Ohio State as a Big Ten member, 34-27 in 2011. The next year, Urban Meyer took over and things changed. Ohio State has won five straight, with four of the wins coming by at least 25 points. In fact, the average deficit has been 34.4 points, and that includes a five-point win in 2018 the last time they met in Columbus.

Can Nebraska close that gap this year, or are we in line for another Ohio State blowout? Odds via William Hill Sportsbook.

Storylines

Ohio State: This is the best team in the conference. It is the Big Ten's best chance at not only reaching the College Football Playoff, but winning a national title. While the gap between the Buckeyes and the rest of the Big Ten isn't as wide as the one between Clemson and the rest of the ACC, they are alone in their own tier like the Tigers. They have a Heisman finalist at QB in Justin Fields, and that's just the tip of the talent iceberg. The only potential weak spot heading into the 2020 season might be a secondary that has a lot of talent to replace and not a lot of experience. But this is a problem the Buckeyes have solved plenty of times before.

Nebraska: The 2020 Nebraska season is likely going to come down to how the defense performs. On the offensive side of the ball, there are a lot of reasons to be optimistic. Adrian Martinez enters his third season as starter, and Wan'Dale Robinson is a big play waiting to happen. I would anticipate that with the talent and experience on that side of the ball, the Cornhuskers will improve on the 28 points per game they scored last year. But can the defense improve upon the 27.8 points it allowed per game last season? That unit loses a lot of the production it had last year, but that might be a blessing in disguise. The schedule-makers did this team no favors, but the natives in Lincoln are growing restless. Another mediocre season could see some wondering whether The Chosen One Scott Frost is the right person for the job.

Viewing information

Date: Saturday, Oct. 24 | Time: Noon ET

Location: Ohio Stadium -- Columbus, Ohio

TV: Fox | Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Game prediction, picks

Let me start by saying that I don't have a high level of confidence in this pick. More than anything, I'm putting faith in the Nebraska offense to find enough success to keep this game from getting too far out of hand. That said, I'm also relying on some early-season rust on Ohio State's part. I also wonder that, with the Big Ten's compacted schedule, if we'll see Ohio State turn to its reserves more often should it build a big lead in an effort to keep everyone fresh and healthy. If that happens, it could help the Cornhuskers stay within this spread. Pick: Nebraska (+27.5)

