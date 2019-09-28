Ohio State vs. Nebraska score: Live game updates, highlights, college football scores, full coverage
Live updates, highlights and analysis as No. 5 Ohio State travels to face Big Ten rival Nebraska
Nebraska poses the first true road test for No. 5 Ohio State, and that's with all due respect to Indiana. To say the Buckeyes have been dominant through one month would be an understatement; they've won by an average of 44 points per game, and quarterback Justin Fields is already nearing 20 total touchdowns -- not taking into account him sitting during garbage time.
Ohio State once again big favorites, but heading to Nebraska poses a little bit more of a threat with Cornhuskers quarterback Adrian Martinez. Ohio State's defense is fast and physical, but Martinez will be one of the most dynamic playmakers this group will face this season. For Ohio State, this game is another step in its march towards another Big Ten title and perhaps a College Football Playoff appearance. Nebraska, meanwhile, is looking for a sign that it is truly arriving under second-year coach Scott Frost. The Huskers were trendy offseason favorites to win the Big Ten West.
CBS Sports will be with you the entire way updating this story with the latest scores, highlights and analysis from Ohio State vs. Nebraska. If you are unable to view the live updates below, please click here.
Thanks for stopping by.
