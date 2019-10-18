Ohio State vs. Northwestern odds, picks: 2019 College football predictions from proven expert who's 16-1

The Northwestern Wildcats have an opportunity to change the narrative of their season when they host the No. 4 Ohio State Buckeyes on Friday night. The losers of three straight games, the Wildcats (1-4, 0-3 in Big Ten) have struggled this year, one season after winning the Big Ten West division and reaching the conference championship game. Northwestern is trying to avoid the program's first losing record since going 5-7 in 2014. Meanwhile, Ohio State (6-0, 3-0), under first-time head coach Ryan Day, has been unstoppable to start the season. In fact, the Buckeyes have won every game by at least 24 points. Kickoff is at 8:30 p.m. ET. The Buckeyes are 27.5-point favorites in the latest Ohio State vs. Northwestern odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 50 after opening at 49.5. Before making any Northwestern vs. Ohio State picks of your own, look at the college football predictions from SportsLine's famed data scientist, Stephen Oh.

Oh has taken into account that quarterback Justin Fields has been impressive in his first six starts for the Buckeyes. The dual-threat signal-caller ranks No. 3 in the nation with 156 points responsible for. He has thrown 18 touchdowns and rushed for eight more. He's the only quarterback in the country to have run and thrown for a touchdown the first six games this year, and he has thrown only one interception.

Oh also has considered that Ohio State's defense has a strong matchup against Northwestern's offense. The Wildcats rank 128th out of 130 FBS teams in scoring offense (14.4 points per game) and 125th in total offense (292.8 yards per game). Meanwhile, the Buckeyes rank No. 2 in the country in total defense (234.0 yards per game) and No. 4 in scoring defense (8.8 points per game).

But just because the Buckeyes have been dominant this season does not guarantee they will cover the Ohio State vs. Northwestern spread.

The Wildcats' defense has been among the best in the nation. Northwestern enters Friday's game ranked seventh in first downs allowed (82), 14th in passing yards allowed (140.4 yards per game), 19th in red zone defense (.714), 26th in total defense (318.8 yards per game) and 30th in scoring defense (19.8 points per game). In the team's last game, the Wildcats yielded just 13 points in a loss at Nebraska.

In addition, Oh knows that Friday's game is a classic trap game for Ohio State. Eight days after facing Northwestern, the Buckeyes will play a season-defining game against No. 6 Wisconsin. With the Badgers on deck, Ohio State is not likely to extend its key players deep into this game. That could give Northwestern a chance at a backdoor cover even if it gets out of hand.

