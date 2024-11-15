The No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes (8-1) will play in a unique setting when they face the Northwestern Wildcats (4-5) at Wrigley Field in Chicago on Saturday afternoon. Ohio State is one spot behind Oregon atop the College Football Playoff rankings following a 45-0 win over Purdue last week. Northwestern had a bye last week following its 26-20 overtime win against the Boilermakers two weeks ago. The Wildcats have played three games at the home of the Chicago Cubs since 2010, while this will be Ohio State's first game at the historic venue.

Kickoff is set for noon ET on Saturday at Wrigley Field. The Buckeyes are favored by 28.5 points in the latest Northwestern vs. Ohio State odds, while the over/under is 44 points, per SportsLine consensus. Before entering any Ohio State vs. Northwestern picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Ohio State vs. Northwestern spread: Ohio State -28.5

Ohio State vs. Northwestern over/under: 44 points

Why Northwestern can cover

Northwestern desperately needed an extra week to rest and prepare for this Ohio State team, especially since the Wildcats went to double overtime in their win over Purdue two weeks ago. They snapped a two-game losing streak with that victory, as sophomore quarterback Jack Lausch completed 23 of 35 passes for 250 yards and a touchdown. Sophomore running back Joseph Himon II led the rushing attack with 78 yards and a touchdown on just six carries.

The Wildcats have not played a home game since Oct. 19, and they have an experience edge after playing at this venue last year. They have also covered the spread in five consecutive games in November following their win over Purdue. Meanwhile, Ohio State has a massive game looming against No. 5 Indiana next week, making this a look-ahead spot for the Buckeyes. See which team to pick here.

Why Ohio State can cover

Ohio State has put together a pair of impressive performances in the last two weeks, starting with a 20-13 win over then-No. 3 Penn State in a game with playoff implications. Senior quarterback Will Howard had 182 passing yards and two touchdowns, while junior running back Quinshon Judkins added 95 rushing yards. Howard is having a fantastic season, passing for 2,237 yards, 22 touchdowns and just five interceptions.

Judkins leads the rushing attack with 647 yards and six touchdowns, but senior TreVeyon Henderson has 588 rushing yards and five scores. Wide receiver Jeremiah Smith broke Ohio State's freshman receiving record with his ninth touchdown of the season in the blowout win over Purdue last week. The Buckeyes have covered the spread in seven of the last 10 meetings between these teams, and they have covered in four of their last six games this season.

