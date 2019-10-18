Ohio State vs. Northwestern odds, top picks: 2019 College football predictions from expert who's 16-1

The No. 4 Ohio State Buckeyes will try to remain undefeated and maintain their push for a spot in the College Football Playoff when they take on the Northwestern Wildcats on Friday night at Ryan Field. The Buckeyes (6-0, 3-0 in Big Ten) are coming off a 34-10 victory over No. 25 Michigan State, the only ranked team they've faced this season. The 24-point margin of victory matched Ohio State's lowest this year. Meanwhile, the Wildcats (1-4, 0-3) are trying to end a three-game losing streak and earn their first win over a top-five team since 1961. Kickoff is at 8:30 p.m. ET. The Buckeyes are 27.5-point road favorites in the latest Ohio State vs. Northwestern odds, off a half-point from the opener, while the over-under for total points scored is 49.5. Before making any Ohio State vs. Northwestern picks of your own, listen to the college football predictions from SportsLine data scientist Stephen Oh.

Oh has factored in that new co-coordinators Jeff Hafley and Greg Mattison have Ohio State playing elite defense. The Buckeyes rank No. 2 in the country in total defense (234.0 yards per game) and No. 4 in scoring defense (8.8 points per game). They will face a Northwestern team that has scored just four touchdowns combined over its last three games.

Oh also knows that the Buckeyes have a potential first team All-American and first round NFL Draft pick in defensive end Chase Young. The 6-foot-5, 265-pound edge-rushing freak ranks second in the country in sacks with 8.5. Behind Young, Ohio State ranks second in the country in sacks per game (4.7).

But just because the Buckeyes have been dominant this season does not guarantee they will cover the Ohio State vs. Northwestern spread.

The Wildcats' defense has been among the best in the nation. Northwestern enters Friday's game ranked seventh in first downs allowed (82), 14th in passing yards allowed (140.4 yards per game), 19th in red zone defense (.714), 26th in total defense (318.8 yards per game) and 30th in scoring defense (19.8 points per game). In the team's last game, the Wildcats yielded just 13 points in a loss at Nebraska.

In addition, Oh knows that Friday's game is a classic trap game for Ohio State. Eight days after facing Northwestern, the Buckeyes will play a season-defining game against No. 6 Wisconsin. With the Badgers on deck, Ohio State is not likely to extend its key players deep into this game. That could give Northwestern a chance at a backdoor cover even if it gets out of hand.

