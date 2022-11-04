The high-powered Ohio State Buckeyes will attempt to keep their momentum going Saturday when they face the struggling Northwestern Wildcats in a Big Ten college football showdown. Kickoff is set for noon ET from Ryan Field. The Buckeyes (8-0, 5-0) were just awarded the No. 2 spot in the first release of the College Football Playoff Rankings for the 2022 season. They need to continue winning to preserve that ranking and to keep pace with rival and No. 5 ranked Michigan (8-0, 5-0) in the Big Ten East standings ahead of their anticipated clash three weeks from Saturday. The Wildcats (1-7, 1-4) have dropped seven straight after winning their season opener.

The Buckeyes are 38-point favorites and the over/under for total points scored is 55.5 in the latest Ohio State vs. Northwestern odds from Caesars Sportsbook.

Ohio State vs. Northwestern point spread: Ohio State -38

Ohio State vs. Northwestern over/under total points scored: 55.5

NU: The Wildcats have covered the spread in three of their past five conference games as a double-digit underdog.

OSU: The road team is 5-1 against the spread in the last six meetings in this rivalry.

Why Ohio State can cover

When the Buckeyes are in rhythm on offense, it often appears as though they can score almost at will, particularly against lesser opponents. They are averaging 49 points per game, which ranks No. 4 nationally and could easily be higher if not for the second halves of numerous blowouts that have seen reserves get substantial playing time. What's more, two weeks ago they scored 54 on a stout Iowa defense that allows just 15.6 points per game.

Heisman candidate C.J. Stroud has picked apart opposing defensive units with incredible efficiency. The junior has completed 70.3% of his passes for 2,377 yards and 29 touchdowns against four interceptions. The Buckeyes should be motivated to stay sharp while preparing for a season-ending stretch that includes a visit to an explosive and upset-minded Maryland club followed by the matchup with Michigan that will likely be for a berth in the conference title game and could serve as an eliminator for a CFP bid.

Why Northwestern can cover

The Wildcats appeared resilient and poised, both staples under the direction of longtime coach Pat Fitzgerald, in their Week 1 win over Nebraska. They overcame an 11-point deficit for a 31-28 victory, but that win has stood as the season's lone highlight thus far.

The Wildcats appeared flat the following week and lost to Duke before suffering non-conference home defeats against Southern Illinois and Miami-Ohio. They have been plagued by injuries, bad breaks and a limited offense that puts up just 17.9 points per contest. Even so, four of their losses have come by single figures as they have managed to stay competitive in most games. Four weeks ago, they fell 17-7 at Penn State as a nearly four-touchdown underdog and kept it a one-score game most of the way.

Northwestern has maintained a respectable scoring defense (28.8 ppg) by using a conservative defensive approach that is designed to prevent big plays and force opponents to slowly drive the length of the field. For example, both of Penn State's touchdowns came on drives that went seven plays and the Wildcats forced the Nittany Lions to punt five times.

