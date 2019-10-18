Ohio State vs. Northwestern: Prediction, pick, odds, line, point spread, football game, kickoff time, preview

Get ready to see some history on Friday night under the lights. This will be the first time that No. 4 Ohio State has ever played a regular season game on Friday night in its illustrious history.

Something that's nearly as rare is Ohio State losing to Northwestern. The Buckeyes have a 62-14-1 edge over the long history between these teams, and enter Friday night's game on a seven-game win streak against the Wildcats. The last time Northwestern beat Ohio State was a 33-27 upset win in Evanston in 2004. Jim Tressel was still coaching Ohio State at the time, and the late Randy Walker was coaching the Wildcats.

Does Northwestern have a shot to pull off the massive upset on Friday night in front of its home fans in Evanston? Let's take a closer look at this matchup and make some picks.

Storylines

Ohio State: The Buckeyes have been running roughshod over everybody that gets in their way this season, and based on the point spread in this game, most expect them to do so again. This is a tough Northwestern defense, however, and it will be an interesting environment in Evanston for a Friday night spotlight game. Wisconsin was running through everybody too, but its offense struggled against this Northwestern defense. It's possible Justin Fields, JK Dobbins and the Buckeyes offense finds itself hitting some speed bumps. This will be a tricky spot for an Ohio State team that looks like a true threat to win a national title this season.

Northwestern: All the talk surrounding Northwestern these days is centered on its offense, and not for good reasons. The Wildcats have scored 14.4 points per game this season, which ranks 128th in the country. The only teams scoring fewer are Akron and Rutgers, two teams that are a combined 1-11. Northwestern is only 1-5 itself, and its lone win was a 30-14 victory over UNLV. The Wildcats have failed to score more than 15 points in any other game this season. So, it's not hard to see why everybody wants to talk about the Northwestern offense, nor is it difficult to figure out why this team is 1-5 a season after winning the Big Ten West.

Viewing information

Date: Friday, Oct. 18 | Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

Location: Ryan Field -- Evanston, Illinois

TV: Big Ten Network | Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Game prediction, picks

Given everything I've written about Northwestern's offense this season, it's hard to see the Wildcats winning this game. I just can't imagine them being able to keep pace offensively with Ohio State given the explosiveness of Buckeyes' offense, and a defense that's also one of the best in the country. I do think that Northwestern's defense will play well here, though, as Pat Fitzgerald tends to have his teams ready for these spots. Under Fitzgerald, Northwestern is 48-35-1 ATS as an underdog. That includes a mark of 21-13-1 ATS when the Wildcats are underdogs of 10 points or more. It won't be fun, but take the Wildcats and the points. Pick: Northwestern (+27.5)

