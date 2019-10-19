Ohio State vs. Northwestern score: Live game updates, highlights, college football scores, full coverage

As we near that time of the year for College Football Playoff fodder, No. 4 Ohio State finds itself thoroughly entrenched in the conversation. Regardless of ranking, the Buckeyes have made their case as the best team in the country -- and certainly one of the four best -- through seven weeks. But now things get a little trickier with three ranked games ahead on their schedule. On paper, OSU should be fine, particularly Friday night as a massive 27.5-point favorite over a Northwestern team that is only scoring 10.5 points per game against Power Five opponents. On the year, Northwestern is 13th in the Big Ten with 14.4 points per game, while Ohio State leads the conference with 49.3. However, the Wildcats have a stingy defense, and with Wisconsin coming to Columbus, Ohio, next week, this is a prime sleepwalking spot for the Buckeyes.

First-year coach Ryan Day has done an excellent job getting his team prepared to play every week, and if that's the case again here, then Ohio State will have no problem against an over-matched opponent. Click here for all the ways you can watch the game live.

