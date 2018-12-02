Ohio State vs. Northwestern score: Live updates, Big Ten Championship Game highlights, football stats, coverage
Live updates, highlights and analysis as the No. 6 Buckeyes look to finish strong over the No. 21 Wildcats
If Ohio State is to win the Big Ten and reach the College Football Playoff for the first time since winning it in 2014, the plan might not be easy to execute, but it's quite simple in theory. The Buckeyes can't just beat Northwestern in Indianapolis; they must demolish them in impressive fashion. The beating Northwestern part may not be that difficult as Ohio State has won 30 of the previous 31 meetings between the schools and 61 of the 76 all-time meetings. The problem is that Northwestern has not been a team built for blowouts in 2018.
And, you know, Northwestern isn't just going to let Ohio State win. The Wildcats enter as an underdog, but it's a role they relish. This is the same team that was written off in September; the Wildcats responded by going 8-1 in Big Ten play. By doing so, they became the first Power Five program in history to win their division after going winless in nonconference play, and now they get another chance to shock the world.
CBS Sports will be with you the entire way updating this story with the latest scores, highlights and analysis from the Big Ten Championship Game, airing on FOX and streaming live on fuboTV -- try for free. If you are unable to view the live updates below, please click here.
