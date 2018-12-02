Ohio State vs. Northwestern score: No. 6 Buckeyes win Big Ten Championship Game, make playoff case
Urban Meyer's Buckeyes did what they needed to on Saturday night, but will it be enough come Sunday?
No. 6 Ohio State is your 2018 Big Ten champion as the Buckeyes beat No. 21 Northwestern 45-24 in Indianapolis. Whether it will result in a berth in the College Football Playoff will be decided Sunday afternoon, but a conference title and a trip to the Rose Bowl is a nice consolation prize if the Buckeyes find themselves left out of the top four yet again.
Like Ohio State's playoff hopes, quarterback Dwayne Haskins might not be a Heisman Trophy favorite, but he solidified a possible trip to New York Saturday night. Haskins threw for 499 yards and five touchdowns against the Wildcats with two of those touchdown passes coming in the fourth quarter to put the game away.
The win improves the Buckeyes record to 12-1 on the season, but with Oklahoma beating Texas in the Big 12 Championship Game earlier in the day, it's likely the Sooners will replace Georgia in the top four since they were already ranked ahead of the Buckeyes. As for Northwestern, the Wildcats finish the regular season at 8-5, but this loss to Ohio State was only their second loss to a Big Ten team this season.
CBS Sports was be with you the entire way updating this story with the latest scores, highlights and analysis from the Big Ten Championship Game. If you are unable to view the updates below, please click here.
Thanks for stopping by.
