The inaugural 12-team field is down to two and the 2025 College Football Playoff National Championship game is set for Monday, Jan. 20 between the No. 8 Ohio State Buckeyes (13-2) and No. 7 Notre Dame (14-1). Ohio State breezed past Tennessee and Oregon in the CFP bracket before grinding out a 28-14 win over Texas in the semifinals thanks in large part to defensive end Jack Sawyer's late 83-yard fumble return for a touchdown. Notre Dame has leaned on its steady defense and some timely plays on offense to get past Indiana, Georgia and Penn State to advance to the national title game.

Kickoff from Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. After opening at -9.5, the Buckeyes are now 8.5-point favorites in the latest Ohio State vs. Notre Dame odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 46.

Here are several college football betting lines and trends for Notre Dame vs. Ohio State:

Ohio State vs. Notre Dame spread: Ohio State -8.5



Ohio State vs. Notre Dame over/under: 46 points

Ohio State vs. Notre Dame money line: Ohio State -358, Notre Dame +282

OSU: 9-6 ATS this season

ND: 12-2-1 ATS this season

Why Ohio State can cover

A stunning loss to Michigan in the regular season finale left head coach Ryan Day's future in doubt and plenty of questions about Ohio State's legitimacy as a title contender. However, the Buckeyes regrouped and have stormed through the CFP bracket, beating their three opponents by a combined score of 111-52. Quarterback Will Howard and Jeremiah Smith were an unstoppable combination in the first two games.

With Smith and the offense held more in check by Texas in the semifinals, it was Ohio State's top-ranked defense that saved the day. The Buckeyes held firm near the goal line as Texas looked to tie it late, setting up Sawyer's heroics. A Caleb Downs interception sealed the OSU win on the next drive. The Buckeyes have covered and won by double-digits in all three playoff games, setting up the chance for them to roll past the Irish on their way to a title.

Why Notre Dame can cover

Oddsmakers and bettors have largely underestimated Notre Dame ever since the Irish were stunned by Northern Illinois in Week 2. The Irish have won 13 straight since then and only two wins during that span were one-possession games as they went 11-1-1 ATS during that span. Like the Buckeyes, Notre Dame has an elite defense. The Irish rank second nationally with just 14.3 points per game given up and that unit has shined in the CFP, giving up an average of 17 points per game against three talented offenses.

Offensively, the Irish are powered by a rushing attack that ranked 14th nationally. Running back Jeremiyah Love (159-1121-17) was one of the most efficient backs in the nation with an average of 7.1 yards per carry. He's been battling a knee injury and the 11-day gap between games should be beneficial for him. Quarterback Riley Leonard completed 66.4% of his passes this season and was the team's second-leading rusher with 866 yards, while running back Jadarian Price was also a big contributor on the ground with 733 yards.

