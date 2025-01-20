Elite defenses will clash on Monday night when Notre Dame faces Ohio State in the 2025 College Football Playoff National Championship game. The Buckeyes are aiming for their first national title in 10 years after winning their first three playoff games by 14-plus points. They advanced to the championship with a 28-14 win over Texas in the Cotton Bowl. Notre Dame is riding a 13-game winning streak following wins over Indiana, Georgia and Penn State in the 12-team CFP.

Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. The Buckeyes are 8.5-point favorites in the latest Notre Dame vs. Ohio State odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 45.5. There are also plenty of Ohio State vs. Notre Dame props available. For instance, the over/under for total touchdowns scored in the game is 5.5. Before making any Ohio State vs. Notre Dame picks, you need to see the College Football Playoff Championship predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's Jimmie Kaylor.

Kaylor is an NFL, college football and DFS expert for SportsLine, who has covered the NFL and college football for close to a decade as a member of the Pro Football Writers of America. His background as a former college football All-American and NFL player gives him a unique perspective when building his fantasy lineups and locking in his betting picks. He has his finger on the pulse of the college football landscape and has been cashing in big on sports betting apps for the last two years.

Kaylor has destroyed the sportsbooks in college football the last two seasons, posting a 232-150-7 record since Week 1 of the 2023 season. His 2024 college football futures picks included Travis Hunter winning the Heisman Trophy at 40-1 odds, bringing his net profit up to a whopping 112.07 units ($11,206.50 for a $100 bettor) since joining SportsLine as an expert in 2023.

All of his picks have been featured on his SportsLine expert page or in his weekly bylined articles. Anyone who followed his betting picks could be way up.

Now, Kaylor has dialed in on Notre Dame vs. Ohio State in the CFP Championship 2025 and just revealed his picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are the college football odds and college football betting lines for Ohio State vs. Notre Dame:

Notre Dame vs. Ohio State spread: Ohio State -8.5

Notre Dame vs. Ohio State over/under: 45.5 points

Notre Dame vs. Ohio State money line: Ohio State -389, Notre Dame +304

Notre Dame vs. Ohio State picks: See picks at SportsLine



Notre Dame vs. Ohio State streaming: FuboTV (try for free)



Notre Dame vs. Ohio State expert predictions

For the CFP Championship 2025, Kaylor is going Over the total (45.5), despite this game featuring the top two scoring defenses in college football. Ohio State has given up the fewest points per game (12.2) in the country, while Notre Dame is right behind the Buckeyes at 14.3 points per game.

There will be plenty of firepower in this game though, as Notre Dame ranks sixth nationally in points per game (37.0) and Ohio State ranks 12th (35.8). The Buckeyes have found another gear during the College Football Playoff, scoring at least 28 points in all three games. They went over the 40-point mark against Tennessee and Oregon, which both have top-20 scoring defenses.

Notre Dame has gone over 21 points in all three of its games, despite facing three elite defenses in Indiana, Georgia and Penn State. Both teams have experienced quarterbacks in this championship showdown, so Kaylor expects them to score in crucial situations. See which side to back right here.

How to make Ohio State vs. Notre Dame picks

In addition to going Over, Kaylor has also revealed his against-the-spread pick along with two prop bets, including one that returns more than +300. He's only sharing his ATS pick and those prop bets at SportsLine.

So who wins Notre Dame vs. Ohio State in the College Football Playoff National Championship game, and what props should you target for a big payday? Visit SportsLine now to see which props and which side of the spread to jump on, all from the expert who has profited $11,207 for $100 college football bettors since Week 1 of the 2023 season, and find out.