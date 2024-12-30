The more things change, the more they stay the same. Conference realignment has forever changed the landscape of college football, and the Rose Bowl will no longer be played between the champions of the Big Ten and Pac-12 because the latter no longer exists (at least not in a recognizable form).

Yet, here, in the first year of the 12-team College Football Playoff, we get a classic Rose Bowl matchup. We also get a rematch of one of the best games of the season after Oregon outlasted Ohio State in a 32-31 thriller at Autzen Stadium on October 12. While that loss helped keep Ohio State out of the Big Ten Championship Game, costing it a shot at a first-round bye, there are plenty of people who look at this game as a battle between the two best teams in the country.

The winner will likely be the favorite to win it all. It'll definitely move on to the Cotton Bowl to face the winner of the Peach Bowl between Texas and Arizona State in the semifinals.

Ohio State vs. Oregon: Need to know

Plenty of familiarity: How recognizable is this game? Well, it's the third time the programs have met in the Rose Bowl. Ohio State won both the previous matchups in 1958 and 2010. It's also a rematch of the first CFP Championship Game. The Buckeyes defeated the Ducks in the 2014 game to claim their last national title. All in all, this will be the 12th time the teams have met, but while Ohio State has won 9 of the first 11, Oregon has won each of the last two.

Oregon is the only undefeated team remaining: In the modern era of college football, in which the Big Ten and SEC are home to so many of the sport's premier programs, going undefeated is harder than ever before. It was already evident this season. Oregon was the only FBS program in the country to finish the regular season without a loss. The 2024 season is the first time Oregon has ever started 13-0, and the program's 14-game win streak dating back to last year's Fiesta Bowl is the longest in program history. If the Ducks finish the job and win it all, it will be the second undefeated season in program history.

These two teams love blowing their opponents out: Nine of Ohio State's 11 wins this season have come by at least 21 points. That's more than any other team in the country. The team with the second-most? Oregon, with eight. But when these two teams met in October, it was a one-point game.

Where to watch Rose Bowl live

Date: Wednesday, January 1 | Time: 5 p.m. ET

Location: The Rose Bowl -- Pasadena, California

TV: ESPN | Live stream: Fubo (Try for free)

Rose Bowl prediction, picks

The style of play in the first meeting wasn't a fluke. In fact, it could be argued both offenses left a few points on the board. We've seen a lot in recent years that when elite teams meet, games tend to be higher-scoring. Given all the stars on the offensive side of the ball for both teams, it makes sense. The Granddaddy of Them All promises to be another high-scoring affair. Pick: Over 55

