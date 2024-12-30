A star-studded showdown is set to take place when Oregon battles Ohio State in the 2025 Rose Bowl on New Year's Day. These teams played in one of the most thrilling games of the regular season, a game in which Oregon won 32-31 on Oct. 12. The Buckeyes are coming off a dominant 42-17 victory over Tennessee in the first round of the College Football Playoffs. Oregon's last appearance came in the Big Ten title game, a 45-37 win over Penn State.

Kickoff from the Rose Bowl is on Wednesday at 5 p.m. ET. The Buckeyes are favored by 2.5 points according to the latest Oregon vs. Ohio State odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under is 55.5.

Here are several college football betting lines and trends for Oregon vs. Ohio State:

Ohio State vs. Oregon spread: Ohio State -2.5



Ohio State vs. Oregon over/under: 55.5 points

Ohio State vs. Oregon money line: Ohio State -132, Oregon +112

ORE: The Ducks are 6-2 against the spread in their last eight games

OSU: The Buckeyes are 17-3 in their previous 20 games when playing as the favorite

Why Oregon can cover

Oregon features one of the nation's most explosive offenses. The Ducks averaged 37.9 points per game this season thanks to the brilliance of quarterback Dillon Gabriel. The Heisman Trophy finalist threw for 3,558 yards, 28 touchdowns and six interceptions this season. In Oregon's victory over Penn State in the Big Ten Championship, Gabriel completed 22 of 32 pass attempts for 283 yards and four touchdowns. He threw for 341 yards and two touchdowns while also rushing for 32 yards and another score against the Buckeyes earlier this season.

The Ducks have also been stout on the defensive side of the ball. Oregon has given up 18 or fewer points in five of their last seven games. Defensive end Matayo Uiagalelei is a disruptive force on the defensive line. He leads the team with 10.5 sacks and he's also recorded an interception and two forced fumbles. See which team to pick here.

Why Ohio State can cover

The Buckeyes are elite on defense. Since suffering a loss against Oregon on Oct. 12, Ohio State is giving up just 11.3 points per game. Ohio State held Tennessee to 17 points in the first round of the College Football Playoff, forcing the Vols to throw for only 104 yards.

Offensively, the Buckeyes feature a plethora of playmakers capable of taking over the game. Ohio State features a dynamic duo at running back in TreVeyon Henderson and Quinshon Judkins. Both players scored two touchdowns in Ohio State's win over Tennessee. Quarterback Will Howard also played well against the Vols, throwing for 311 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. Howard has thrown for 3,171 yards this season and he's thrown two or more touchdowns in 10 of his last 11 games. See which team to pick here.

