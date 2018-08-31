Ohio State vs. Oregon State odds: 2018 college football picks from expert who's undefeated on Buckeyes games

Ohio State starts its quest for a third playoff bid in five seasons Saturday at noon ET when it hosts Oregon State. Ohio State is a 38.5-point sportsbook favorite, with the over-under for total points scored set at 64. It's the first game of a three-game suspension for Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer. Before you lock in any Ohio State-Oregon State picks, check out what SportsLine data scientist Stephen Oh has to say. Oh crushed college football last season and he's eager to start this year with another batch of winners.



Oh, a renowned data scientist and co-founder of AccuScore, specializes in sports simulations, projections and advanced statistical analysis. He is a consistent winner for SportsLine in every sport and now he has turned his attention to college football.



More importantly, Oh has had a keen eye for the tendencies of the Buckeyes and went an amazing 5-0 picking their games against the spread last season. Now, he has analyzed Saturday's season-opener and released a confident point-spread selection, which he is only sharing over at SportsLine.



He knows the Buckeyes are capable of winning a national championship on the field if they can limit distractions away from it. They have a dynamic young quarterback in Dwayne Haskins, who might prove to be an upgrade from his predecessor, program icon J.T. Barrett. They also have perhaps the top backfield in the country in J.K. Dobbins and Mike Weber.



By contrast, Oregon State has no such aspirations of winning a national title. The Beavers just hope to be competitive on the FBS level. Oregon State alum and former Beavers quarterback Jonathan Smith takes over as head coach after working as an understudy to Chris Petersen at Washington. He has hired familiar face Mike Riley to help with the transition.



Jake Luton returns at quarterback following an injury-plagued junior year, but the bigger concern Is a defense that allowed 43 points per contest last year.



Just because these two programs appear to be going in opposite directions doesn't mean Ohio State can cover a massive spread. The Beavers are catching a ton of points against an Ohio State club that could be on autopilot, and there's little doubt Oregon State's players don't want to be embarrassed in Smith's debut.



We can tell you Oh is leaning toward the Over, but his analytics have unearthed a critical x-factor that will determine the spread outcome in this game, and he's only sharing it over at SportsLine.



So who covers Oregon State-Ohio State? And what critical x-factor determines the spread? Visit SportsLine now to see which side you need to jump all over Saturday from our data scientist who is a perfect 5-0 picking Ohio State games.