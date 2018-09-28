Ohio State vs. Penn State: Game prediction, pick, odds, line, TV channel, live stream, watch online

The annual meeting between Ohio State and Penn State has become one of the most important games played every college football season. With both teams being two of the best in the Big Ten, and sharing the same division, this game always has repercussions not just within the Big Ten East, but in the College Football Playoff picture. Ohio State has won five of the last six meetings, including a 39-38 win in Columbus last season, but Penn State did win the last meeting in Happy Valley 24-21.

Viewing information

Date: Saturday, Sept. 29 | Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Location: Beaver Stadium -- Beaver Stadium, University Park, Pennsylvania

TV: ABC | Live stream: WatchESPN

Storylines

Ohio State: Urban Meyer returned from his suspension last week as Ohio State crushed Tulane 49-6, and now the Buckeyes face their toughest test of the season so far on the road against Penn State. Ohio State's offense has been nearly unstoppable with Dwayne Haskins at quarterback, scoring 54.5 points per game, but Penn State is the best offense the Buckeyes have faced to this point, and they'll be doing so on the road. And they'll be doing it without their best pass rusher in Nick Bosa.

Penn State: The Nittany Lions' offense has kicked into a higher gear the last two weeks. After scoring 96 points in their first two games -- which is pretty damn good itself -- the Nittany Lions have scored 63 points in consecutive weeks against Kent State and Illinois. That includes a 35-point explosion against the Illini last week to overcome a 24-21 deficit. Penn State's defense, however, has shown some vulnerability this season, and the Ohio State offense is far-and-away the most explosive unit they'll have faced this season.

Game prediction, picks

Ultimately, it all comes down to Penn State's defense and the fact I just don't trust it yet. Yes, Penn State's offense has been fantastic, but it's done so against teams like Pitt, Kent State and Illinois. Ohio State's already battle-tested as well, beating TCU a couple of weeks ago in Texas. Penn State is talented enough to win this game, but it hasn't earned my trust yet. Ohio State has. Pick: Ohio State -3.5

