Ohio State vs. Penn State: How to watch NCAA Football online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
How to watch Ohio State vs. Penn State football game
Who's Playing
No. 2 Ohio State (home) vs. No. 8 Penn State (away)
Current Records: Ohio State 10-0; Penn State 9-1
What to Know
The Penn State Nittany Lions are staring down a pretty large 18.5-point disadvantage in the spread for Saturday's contest. Penn State and the Ohio State Buckeyes will face off in a Big Ten battle at noon ET on Saturday at Ohio Stadium. Since neither squad is a stranger to landslide victories this season, you'd better bet it will be hard-fought showdown.
Penn State was able to grind out a solid win over the Indiana Hoosiers last week, winning 34-27.
OSU turned the game against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights into a track meet and took the gold after outgaining them 594 yards to 223. OSU put a hurting on RU to the tune of 56-21. QB Justin Fields had a stellar game for the Buckeyes as he passed for 305 yards and four TDs on 19 attempts. That was the first 300+ yard effort for Fields this season.
Ohio State's defense was a presence as well, and it collected two interceptions and two fumbles. The picks came courtesy of CB Shaun Wade and LB K'Vaughan Pope.
Their wins bumped the Nittany Lions to 9-1 and the Buckeyes to 10-0. A pair of defensive stats to keep an eye on: The Nittany Lions enter the matchup with only 75.9 rushing yards allowed per game on average, good for fourth best in the nation. As for the Buckeyes, they rank first in the league when it comes to touchdowns allowed, with only 11 on the season. Looks like yards on the ground might be a bit hard to com by this week.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET
- Where: Ohio Stadium -- Columbus, Ohio
- TV: FOX
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Buckeyes are a big 18.5-point favorite against the Nittany Lions.
Over/Under: 58
Series History
Ohio State have won three out of their last four games against Penn State.
- Sep 29, 2018 - Ohio State 27 vs. Penn State 26
- Oct 28, 2017 - Ohio State 39 vs. Penn State 38
- Oct 22, 2016 - Penn State 24 vs. Ohio State 21
- Oct 17, 2015 - Ohio State 38 vs. Penn State 10
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Pick'em Challenge and compete for $1,000 each week.
Watch This Game Live
-
CFB Week 13: Odds, picks, top sims, bets
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every Week 13 college football game 10,000 times
-
Ohio State vs. Penn State odds, picks
Emory Hunt has his finger on the pulse of Big Ten football.
-
Week 13 SEC picks against the spread
The Aggies meet the Bulldogs in the biggest game of the weekend
-
Notre Dame vs. Boston College picks
Josh Nagel has his finger on the pulse of Notre Dame and Boston College football.
-
Six Pack: Tough calls down the stretch
The season is winding down and The Six Pack is getting back to basics
-
FGCU sends out fake 'offer' letters
Some even took to social media to announce the news that they had an offer
-
College football top 25 scores, Week 12
NCAA football scores for the nation's top 25 teams, plus live updates, rankings and highlights...
-
Florida's defense dominates Missouri
No. 11 Florida took care of business in the first game of the SEC on CBS doubleheader
-
Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan football game