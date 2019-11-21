Ohio State vs. Penn State: How to watch NCAA Football online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Who's Playing

No. 2 Ohio State (home) vs. No. 8 Penn State (away)

Current Records: Ohio State 10-0; Penn State 9-1

What to Know

The Penn State Nittany Lions are staring down a pretty large 18.5-point disadvantage in the spread for Saturday's contest. Penn State and the Ohio State Buckeyes will face off in a Big Ten battle at noon ET on Saturday at Ohio Stadium. Since neither squad is a stranger to landslide victories this season, you'd better bet it will be hard-fought showdown.

Penn State was able to grind out a solid win over the Indiana Hoosiers last week, winning 34-27.

OSU turned the game against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights into a track meet and took the gold after outgaining them 594 yards to 223. OSU put a hurting on RU to the tune of 56-21. QB Justin Fields had a stellar game for the Buckeyes as he passed for 305 yards and four TDs on 19 attempts. That was the first 300+ yard effort for Fields this season.

Ohio State's defense was a presence as well, and it collected two interceptions and two fumbles. The picks came courtesy of CB Shaun Wade and LB K'Vaughan Pope.

Their wins bumped the Nittany Lions to 9-1 and the Buckeyes to 10-0. A pair of defensive stats to keep an eye on: The Nittany Lions enter the matchup with only 75.9 rushing yards allowed per game on average, good for fourth best in the nation. As for the Buckeyes, they rank first in the league when it comes to touchdowns allowed, with only 11 on the season. Looks like yards on the ground might be a bit hard to com by this week.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Ohio Stadium -- Columbus, Ohio

Ohio Stadium -- Columbus, Ohio TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Buckeyes are a big 18.5-point favorite against the Nittany Lions.

Over/Under: 58

Series History

Ohio State have won three out of their last four games against Penn State.