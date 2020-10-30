The two highest-ranked Big Ten teams in the preseason AP Top 25 poll collide on Saturday night when the No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes invade Happy Valley to take on the No. 18 Penn State Nittany Lions at Beaver Stadium in University Park, Pa. Ohio State (1-0) was ranked No. 2 in the preseason poll and kicked off its season last week with a 52-17 victory over Nebraska. Meanwhile Penn State (0-1) was ranked No. 8 in the preseason but lost its season opener, 36-35, in overtime at Indiana.

Kickoff is 7:30 p.m. ET. The Buckeyes are 12-point favorites in the latest Ohio State vs. Penn State odds from William Hill, while the over-under for total points scored is 64.

Ohio State vs. Penn State spread: Buckeyes -12

Ohio State vs. Penn State over-under: 64 points

Ohio State vs. Penn State money line: Buckeyes -430, Nittany Lions +350

OSU: QB Justin Fields accounted for 51 touchdowns (41 passing, 10 rushing) last season.

PSU: Pat Freiermuth owns the school career record for receiving TDs by a tight end (16).

Why Ohio State can cover

The Buckeyes have one of the best players in the country in quarterback Justin Fields. In the season-opening win over the Cornhuskers, he completed 20-of-21 passes for 276 yards and two touchdowns and also ran for 54 yards and another score. The 95.2 completion percentage is tied for the second highest by a Big Ten player in a single game with a minimum of 15

attempts and is the second highest in Ohio State history with a minimum of 10 attempts.

In addition, the Buckeyes have been highly successful on the road for much of the last decade. Since the start of the 2012 season, Ohio State has a 34-3 record in true road games. Its 91.8 road winning percentage is second only to Oklahoma, and the average margin of victory in those games has been 18.6 points.

Why Penn State can cover

Nittany Lions quarterback Sean Clifford can give Ohio State problems with both his arm and legs. Against Indiana, the junior from Cincinnati completed 24-of-35 passes for 238 yards and three touchdowns while also running for a career-best 119 yards on 17 carries and a 35-yard touchdown. Clifford's 357 yards of total offense were the third-most in his career.

In addition, Penn State has played the Buckeyes tough at Beaver Stadium. The last three games in Happy Valley have been decided by a touchdown or less. In 2014 the game went to double overtime with Ohio State winning by seven. In 2016 an unranked Nittany Lions team upset the No. 2 Buckeyes. And two years ago Ohio State prevailed by one point.

