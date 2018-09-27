Ohio State vs. Penn State odds, line: 2018 college football picks, predictions from expert who's 15-1

Two top-10 teams collide in Happy Valley on Saturday as the No. 9 Penn State Nittany Lions host the No. 4 Ohio State Buckeyes at 7:30 p.m. ET. The latest Ohio State vs. Penn State odds have the Buckeyes as 3.5-point road favorites, with the over-under for total points scored by both teams set at 70.5. The teams are undefeated at 4-0 and this game will likely help shape the 2018-19 College Football Playoff. Before you enter your Ohio State vs. Penn State picks, you'll want to check out what SportsLine data scientist Stephen Oh has to say.

The renowned co-founder of AccuScore, Oh simulates each game 10,000 times using SportsLine's projection model. Oh is crushing his college football picks in 2018, and he has been extremely impressive when the Nittany Lions or Buckeyes are involved. He's on a 7-0 run picking Penn State games and has hit on eight of nine Ohio State contests. That's a 15-1 combined record on spread picks for or against each team. Anyone who has followed him is up big.

Now, he has crunched the numbers and generated a strong point-spread selection for Saturday's Ohio State vs. Penn State showdown. It's only available over at SportsLine.

Oh knows Ohio State not only survived its three games without Urban Meyer, it also made short work of its foes, including No. 15 TCU. The Buckeyes beat the Horned Frogs 40-28 two weeks ago -- aside from that, they've crushed Oregon State, Rutgers and Tulane by an average of 46 points.

Dwayne Haskins has emerged as a Heisman front-runner in just four weeks' time. The sophomore QB has thrown for 1,194 yards and 16 touchdowns to just one interception. Against the toughest competition to date, Haskins completed 24 of 38 passes for 344 yards and two touchdowns against TCU.

But just because Ohio State has been dominant thus far doesn't mean it will cover on the road against a Penn State team that also features an explosive offense and is ranked in the top 10.

Penn State needed overtime to edge Appalachian State in its season-opener, but the Nittany Lions have taken nothing for granted since. Against Pittsburgh, Kent State and Illinois, the Lions have racked up an average of 59 points, with a margin of victory of 45.7 per game.

The Nittany Lions have pounded defenses through the air and on the ground, averaging 275 yards passing and 240 yards rushing. Senior quarterback Trace McSorley has 763 yards passing with eight touchdowns against just two interceptions.

Penn State's defense has also been solid this season. In fact, the Nittany Lions are allowing just 173 passing yards per game, which ranks 29th in the nation.

Oh has analyzed this matchup from every possible angle and while we can tell you he's leaning under, he has discovered a crucial x-factor that makes one side of the spread a must-back. He's only sharing his pick over at SportsLine.

Who covers Ohio State-Penn State? And what crucial x-factor decides the spread outcome? Visit SportsLine now to see which side you need to jump all over Saturday, all from the data scientist who's an amazing 15-1 on picks involving these two teams.