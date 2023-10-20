Powerhouses in the Big Ten square off Saturday as the No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes host the seventh-ranked Penn State Nittany Lions. Ohio State (6-0, 3-0) has won six straight overall meetings with Penn State (6-0, 3-0), seven of the last 10 when both teams are ranked in the top 10 nationally and five of the last seven when both are undefeated. The Buckeyes are coming off a 41-7 victory at Purdue, while the Nittany Lions routed UMass 63-0 last weekend.

Ohio State vs. Penn State spread: Buckeyes -4.5

Ohio State vs. Penn State over/under: 45.5 points

Ohio State vs. Penn State money line: Buckeyes -190, Nittany Lions +158

OSU: The Buckeyes are 0-5-1 against the spread in their last six games as favorites versus ranked opponents

PSU: The Nittany Lions are 7-2 ATS against Ohio State under James Franklin and 12-0-1 ATS in their last 13 overall games

Why Ohio State can cover

The Buckeyes are no strangers to good starts as they have won their first six games for the ninth time in the last 12 seasons. They haven't had much trouble with top-10 teams of late, winning 15 of the last 20 meetings -- including six of the past seven at home. Opponents have not experienced success at Ohio Stadium in recent years as the Buckeyes have won 39 of their last 41 home contests.

Ohio State's depth at running back was tested last week as junior TreVeyon Henderson and senior Miyan Williams were sidelined with injuries and senior Chip Trayanum exited in the first quarter following a big hit. That left the rushing duties to sophomore Dallan Hayden, who recorded 76 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries in just his second appearance of the season. The Buckeyes are hopeful the three injured rushers -- as well as junior wideout Emeka Egbuka -- will be available Saturday. Egbuka would give Ohio State's aerial attack another weapon to complement junior Marvin Harrison Jr., who has recorded four 100-yard performances in his last five games. See which team to pick here.

Why Penn State can cover

The Nittany Lions are riding an 11-game winning streak, their longest since also posting 11 consecutive victories from 1998-99. Each triumph during the current run has been by at least 14 points, the longest such streak in school history, and Penn State has scored 30 or more in 13 straight contests. Despite their struggles in the all-time series, the Nittany Lions are tied with Purdue and Michigan for the most wins against Ohio State since 2000 with five.

Penn State found the end zone nine times in last week's rout as sophomore quarterback Drew Allar recorded one of the team's four rushing touchdowns and threw three scoring passes -- including a pair to junior tight end Theo Johnson -- while senior cornerback Daequan Hardy made program history by returning two punts for TDs. Sophomore running back Nicholas Singleton gained 79 of the team's 246 rushing yards but did not add to his team-leading total of six touchdown runs. The Nittany Lions registered seven sacks against the Minutemen, with senior defensive end Adisa Isaac (2.5), sophomore cornerback Cam Miller (2) and junior defensive end Chop Robinson (2) combining for 6.5 of them. See which team to pick here.

