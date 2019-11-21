Ohio State vs. Penn State odds, spread: 2019 college football picks, predictions from expert who's 17-8

Supremacy in the East Division of the Big Ten will be on the line Saturday when the No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes and No. 9 Penn State Nittany Lions collide in a pivotal late-season showdown at Ohio Stadium. The Buckeyes (10-0, 7-0 in Big Ten) can clinch the outright East Division title and a berth in the Big Ten Championship Game with a win over Penn State. Meanwhile, the Nittany Lions (9-1, 6-1), who conclude the season against 2-8 Rutgers on Nov. 30, can take control of the East Division with a victory of their own. Kickoff is at noon ET. The Buckeyes are 18.5-point favorites in the latest Ohio State vs. Penn State odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 57.5. Before you make any Penn State vs. Ohio State picks of your own, you need to hear what SportsLine's resident Big Ten expert, Emory Hunt, has to say.

Here are potential several college football betting lines for Ohio State vs. Penn State:

Ohio State vs. Penn State spread: Buckeyes -18.5

Ohio State vs. Penn State over-under: 57.5 points

Ohio State vs. Penn State money line: Buckeyes -1000, Nittany Lions +600

OSU: Defensive end Chase Young (13.5 sacks) returns after two-game suspension

PSU: Quarterback Sean Clifford leads the Big Ten in total offense (287.8 ypg)

Hunt knows that the Buckeyes will have defensive end Chase Young back in the lineup. After missing two games due to a suspension, Young gives Ohio State a game-changing presence off the edge. The 6-foot-5, 265-pound pass-rushing freak has 13.5 sacks this season and still ranks second in the country in sacks despite missing the last two games. In addition, Young is second in the country in tackles for loss per game (1.9) and forced fumbles (five).

Hunt also has factored in that Ohio State is playing elite defense. The Buckeyes lead the country in scoring defense (9.8 points per game) and total defense (216.4 yards per game). They also rank No. 1 in passing yards allowed per game (126.0). Ohio State is 9-4 to win it all this season, according to the latest college football futures.

But just because the Buckeyes appear to have the edge on paper does not guarantee they will cover the Ohio State vs. Penn State spread on Saturday.

Like the Buckeyes, the Nittany Lions play elite defense. Penn State ranks seventh in the country in scoring defense (13.5 points per game) and fourth in rushing yards allowed per game (75.9). The defense leads the FBS in yards allowed per rush (2.19). In addition, the Nittany Lions are averaging 3.3 sacks per game, 11th-most in Division I football.

Hunt also knows that Penn State has a productive duo in quarterback Sean Clifford and receiver KJ Hamler. Clifford leads the conference with 287.8 yards of total offense per game and ranks second with 2,450 passing yards. Hamler ranks fourth in all-purpose yards per game (128.1) and receiving yards (791).

