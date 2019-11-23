Ohio State vs. Penn State odds, spread: 2019 college football picks, top predictions from expert who's 17-8

The No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes will try to remain undefeated when they host the No. 9 Penn State Nittany Lions in a huge Big Ten showdown loaded with implications for the College Football Playoff picture on Saturday at Ohio Stadium. The Buckeyes (10-0, 7-0 in Big Ten) have dominated all 10 of their opponents this season, winning every game by at least 24 points. Ohio State is 9-0 ATS in its last nine games against a team with a winning record. Meanwhile the Nittany Lions (9-1, 6-1) can move into the driver's seat in the East Division and position themselves for a run at the CFP with an upset on Saturday. Kickoff is noon ET. The Buckeyes are 19-point favorites in the latest Ohio State vs. Penn State odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 58. Before you make any Ohio State vs. Penn State picks, you need to see the college football predictions from SportsLine's Emory Hunt.

Hunt is the founder and CEO of Football Gameplan, which has been supplying analysis of all levels of football since 2007, and a former running back at Louisiana-Lafayette. He knows the game from a player's perspective.

The football analyst is enjoying another strong year for SportsLine members and enters this week with an incredible 87-51 record on his college football picks for the 2019 season, returning a whopping profit of almost $3,200 to his followers. In addition, he has had an uncanny sense for projecting the fortunes of these Big Ten programs. Hunt has posted a 10-5 record on his last 15 against the spread picks involving Ohio State and a 7-3 record on his last 10 involving Penn State, a combined run of 17-8 on these sides. Anyone who has consistently followed him is way up.

Now, Hunt has zeroed in on Ohio State vs. Penn State and locked in another confident against the spread pick. Here are potential several college football betting lines and trends for Ohio State vs. Penn State:

Ohio State vs. Penn State spread: Buckeyes -19

Ohio State vs. Penn State over-under: 58 points

Ohio State vs. Penn State money line: Buckeyes -1499, Nittany Lions +850

OSU: Defensive end Chase Young (13.5 sacks) returns after two-game suspension

PSU: Quarterback Sean Clifford leads the Big Ten in total offense (287.8 ypg)

Hunt has considered that quarterback Justin Fields is having a Heisman Trophy-caliber season. The former five-star recruit and Georgia transfer has accounted for 41 touchdowns (31 passing and 10 rushing), which is the second most in the country. His 31-to-1 touchdown-to-interception ratio is the best in the country.

In addition, Hunt has factored in that the Buckeyes have dominated the series recently. Ohio State has won six of the last seven games between the teams, including the last three in Columbus. The average score of the last three games in Columbus has been Ohio State 47, Penn State 21. Ohio State is 9-4 to win it all this season, according to the latest college football futures.

But just because the Buckeyes appear to have the edge on paper does not guarantee they will cover the Ohio State vs. Penn State spread on Saturday.

Like the Buckeyes, the Nittany Lions play elite defense. Penn State ranks seventh in the country in scoring defense (13.5 points per game) and fourth in rushing yards allowed per game (75.9). The defense leads the FBS in yards allowed per rush (2.19). In addition, the Nittany Lions are averaging 3.3 sacks per game, 11th-most in Division I football.

Hunt also knows that Penn State has a productive duo in quarterback Clifford and receiver KJ Hamler. Clifford leads the conference with 287.8 yards of total offense per game and ranks second with 2,450 passing yards. Hamler ranks fourth in all-purpose yards per game (128.1) and receiving yards (791).

