Ohio State vs. Penn State odds, spread, line: 2019 college football picks, predictions from expert who's 17-8

The No. 9 Penn State Nittany Lions can stay in the College Football Playoff picture by winning out the rest of the season, and that task begins on Saturday with a huge Big Ten showdown against No. 2 Ohio State at Ohio Stadium. The Nittany Lions (9-1, 6-1 in Big Ten) can take control of the East Division race by knocking off Ohio State. If they were to beat Rutgers next week and win the Big Ten Championship Game over a team such as Minnesota, they would have a 5-1 record against ranked teams on their résumé to show the CFP committee. But beating the Buckeyes won't be easy. Ohio State (10-0, 7-0) has crushed every opponent this season by at least 24 points and is 9-0 against the spread in its last nine games against a team with a winning record. Kickoff is at noon ET. The Buckeyes are 19.5-point favorites in the latest Ohio State vs. Penn State odds, up 1.5 points from the opening line, while the over-under for total points scored is 58. Before you make any Ohio State vs. Penn State picks, see the college football predictions from SportsLine's Emory Hunt.

Hunt is the founder and CEO of Football Gameplan, which has been supplying analysis of all levels of football since 2007, and a former running back at Louisiana-Lafayette. He knows the game from a player's perspective.

The football analyst is enjoying another strong year for SportsLine members and enters this week with an incredible 87-51 record on his college football picks for the 2019 season, returning a whopping profit of almost $3,200 to his followers. In addition, he has had an uncanny sense for projecting the fortunes of these Big Ten programs. Hunt has posted a 10-5 record on his last 15 against the spread picks involving Ohio State and a 7-3 record on his last 10 involving Penn State, a combined run of 17-8 on these sides. Anyone who has consistently followed him is way up.

Now, Hunt has zeroed in on Ohio State vs. Penn State and locked in another confident against the spread pick. You can only see it at SportsLine. Here are potential several college football betting lines and trends for Ohio State vs. Penn State:

Ohio State vs. Penn State spread: Buckeyes -19.5

Ohio State vs. Penn State over-under: 58 points

Ohio State vs. Penn State money line: Buckeyes -1499, Nittany Lions +850

OSU: Defensive end Chase Young (13.5 sacks) returns after two-game suspension

PSU: Quarterback Sean Clifford leads the Big Ten in total offense (287.8 ypg)

Hunt knows the Buckeyes have been arguably the most complete team in college football this season. The Buckeyes lead the nation in scoring and total defense, allowing just 9.8 points and 216.4 yards a game. Led by quarterback Justin Fields, they also are No. 1 in the country in scoring offense, at 51.5 points a game. Ohio State has been particularly dominant in the first half, outscoring opponents 318-38.

In addition Hunt has factored in that Clifford, who has struggled the last two games. In the Nov. 9 loss at Minnesota, the sophomore completed just 23-of-43 passes and threw three interceptions against only one touchdown. Then on Saturday against Indiana, Clifford completed less than 50 percent of his passes (11-of-23) for 179 yards and one touchdown. That bodes well for an Ohio State defense that leads the nation in passing yards allowed per game (126.0). Ohio State is 9-4 to win it all this season, according to the latest college football futures.

But just because the Buckeyes appear to have the edge on paper does not guarantee they will cover the Ohio State vs. Penn State spread on Saturday.

Like the Buckeyes, the Nittany Lions play elite defense. Penn State ranks seventh in the country in scoring defense (13.5 points per game) and fourth in rushing yards allowed per game (75.9). The defense leads the FBS in yards allowed per rush (2.19). In addition, the Nittany Lions are averaging 3.3 sacks per game, 11th-most in Division I football.

We can tell you Hunt is leaning over, but his much stronger play is on the spread. He's found a critical x-factor that makes one side of the spread hit hard on Saturday. He's sharing what it is, and who to back, only at SportsLine.

Who wins Penn State vs. Ohio State? And what critical x-factor makes one side of the spread a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Penn State vs. Ohio State spread you should be all over Saturday, all from the expert who is 17-8 on picks involving these teams.