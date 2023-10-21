The seventh-ranked Penn State Nittany Lions seek their 12th consecutive victory when they visit the No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes in a colossal Big Ten matchup on Saturday. Penn State (6-0, 3-0) has not lost since Oct. 29, 2022, when it squandered a fourth-quarter lead and fell to Ohio State 44-31 at home. The Buckeyes (6-0, 3-0) have won six straight and 10 of the last 11 meetings with the Nittany Lions, with the only loss in that span coming by three points in 2016.

Kickoff at Ohio Stadium in Columbus is scheduled for noon ET. The Buckeyes are 4.5-point favorites in the latest SportsLine consensus Ohio State vs. Penn State odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 45.5.

Ohio State vs. Penn State spread: Buckeyes -4.5

Ohio State vs. Penn State over/under: 45.5 points

Ohio State vs. Penn State money line: Buckeyes -192, Nittany Lions +161

OSU: The Buckeyes are 0-5-1 against the spread in their last six games as favorites versus ranked opponents

PSU: The Nittany Lions are 7-2 ATS against Ohio State under James Franklin and 12-0-1 ATS in their last 13 overall games

Why Ohio State can cover

The Buckeyes trailed the Nittany Lions in the fourth quarter of last year's meeting but recorded four touchdowns in the final nine minutes to post a 44-31 victory. TreVeyon Henderson rushed for a pair of scores during the surge and tight end Cade Stover hauled in a TD pass while defensive end J.T. Tuimoloau returned an interception 14 yards to cap the outburst. Miyan Williams also had a touchdown run, and the team hopes to have Henderson and Williams back on Saturday as both running backs missed last week's 41-7 triumph at Purdue with injuries.

Ohio State also lost Chip Trayanum in the win but still didn't miss a beat as sophomore Dallan Hayden filled the void nicely, running for 76 yards and a TD. Junior quarterback Kyle McCord threw three scoring passes against the Boilermakers as he recorded his fifth consecutive performance without an interception. Two of his touchdown tosses went to Stover and the other was caught by junior wideout Marvin Harrison Jr., who finished with 105 yards to give him at least 100 and a TD in four of his last five contests. See which team to pick here.

Why Penn State can cover

The Nittany Lions have been dominant thus far this season, outscoring their opponents 266-48 and winning each of their six games by at least 17 points. The club has yet to be kept under 30 points in 2023, extending that streak to 13 games, and has scored 63 on two occasions. Sophomore quarterback Drew Allar, who also ran for a score, threw three touchdown passes in Penn State's 63-0 rout of UMass last week to give him 20 TD tosses without an interception in 16 career games. Allar is the first Big Ten QB since 2000 to start a season with at least 180 pass attempts and no picks.

Kaytron Allen, who rushed for 68 yards and a touchdown against the Minutemen, had an impressive showing against Ohio State as a freshman last season. After giving the Nittany Lions a 21-16 lead with a 1-yard scoring run with 9:26 remaining in the fourth quarter, Allen hauled in a 5-yard pass late in the game for the first TD reception of his collegiate career. Penn State also has been sensational on the other side of the ball as it leads the nation in a number of categories, including total defense (193.7 yards allowed), pass defense (121.2) and sacks per game (4.5), while ranking second in rushing defense (72.5 yards) and scoring defense (8.0 points). See which team to pick here.

