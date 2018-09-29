Ohio State vs. Penn State score: Live game updates, football highlights, stats, full coverage
Live updates, highlights and analysis as No. 4 Ohio State and No. 9 Penn State square off
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. -- The Big Ten title driver's seat, a potential College Football Playoff spot and a plethora of other battles are in the balance in Happy Valley tonight with No. 9 Penn State hosting No. 4 Ohio State for a Saturday evening showdown. The Nittany Lions welcome the Buckeyes for a "White Out" atmosphere that has developed a reputation as one of the most hostile environments in all of college football, and its one that Ohio State has struggled to survive in recent years.
In the 2016 White Out, Penn State knocked off an unbeaten Ohio State team, handing it the only regular season loss and swiping a Big Ten title away in the process. Two years earlier, a Penn State team still finding itself early in James Franklin's tenure took Ohio State's eventual national championship squad to overtime before falling 31-24. This year's game pits two undefeated teams, the top two scoring offenses in all of college football, two Heisman Trophy candidates at quarterback, and two coaches at the top of their profession.
CBS Sports will be with you the entire way updating this story with the latest scores, highlights and analysis from Ohio State at Penn State. If you are unable to view the live updates below, please click here.
Thanks for stopping by.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
Insane Penn State catch of the year
Penn State WR Juwan Johnson had an incredible one-handed catch against the Buckeyes
-
Week 5: Live updates all Saturday long
NCAA football scores, highlights and updates from Week 5 all Saturday long
-
Stanford at Notre Dame pick, live stream
Stanford and Notre Dame will play as top 10 teams for the first time ever
-
Ohio St. at Penn St. pick, live stream
It's a major Big Ten East showdown in Happy Valley Saturday night
-
Notre Dame vs. Stanford score, updates
Live updates, highlights and analysis as No. 8 Notre Dame hosts No. 7 Stanford
-
Georgia vs. Tennessee score, updates
The Bulldogs relied on a heavy run attack to topple the Vols on Saturday in Athens