Ohio State vs. Penn State score: Live game updates, highlights, college football scores, full coverage
Live updates, highlights and analysis as No. 2 Ohio State and No. 8 Penn State meet in a rivalry showdown
No. 2 Ohio State and No. 8 Penn State have been the best teams in the Big Ten over the last three years. Each season, the winner of their game has not only gone on to win the Big Ten's East but the Big Ten itself. Ohio State has won two of those three games, yet none have featured a margin greater than three points, and Penn State has outscored Ohio State 88-87 in those games. That's what happens when Ohio State has won the last two meetings by a single point.
The stakes aren't any different for this year's meeting. An Ohio State win clinches the East and a berth in the Big Ten Championship Game. A Penn State win clinches the division for all intents and purposes (barring a nearly unthinkable loss to Rutgers) for the Nittany Lions. What is different, however, are the expectations for a close game. Ohio State is a team that has won its first 10 games by an average of 41.7 points per game and is favored to win this game by more than 18 points. The Buckeyes have not been challenged at any point this season, but the Nittany Lions have shown they are capable of stepping up.
CBS Sports will be with you the entire way updating this story with the latest scores, highlights and analysis from Ohio State vs. Penn State. If you are unable to view the live updates below, please click here.
