Ohio State vs. Penn State score: No. 4 Buckeyes come back to survive tough road test in Happy Valley
Ohio State's defense kept its conference and national title hopes alive late against Penn State
No. 4 Ohio State battled back from a late 26-14 deficit with two long touchdown drives in the final eight minutes, escaping Happy Valley and the rowdy "white out" atmosphere with a 27-26 win against No. 9 Penn State.
The victory marks Ohio State's second win against a ranked team away from home, gives the Buckeyes a crucial head-to-head victory in the Big Ten East division race and now leaves them as the last undefeated team in the conference and most likely College Football Playoff contender.
In a game where Penn State appeared to establish an advantage on multiple occasions, Ohio State's win will always be a credit to its resiliency, defensive strength and team talent. Dwayne Haskins did not play a perfect game, but this learning experience on the road will make him a better quarterback in November and December. When the pressure was on to deliver a game-winning score, Haskins led the offense calmly and the Ohio State wide receivers stepped up by making big plays after the catch.
The game started all Penn State and even in the fourth quarter, the story of the game looked like it was going to be Trace McSorely. The senior starter who has often played second fiddle to his own teammates and others in the Big Ten, McSorely was the best individual player on the field on Saturday night. He ran for 175 yards and threw for 286 more, leading a Penn State offense that outgained the Buckeyes 492-389 and averaged 6.5 yards per play.
CBS Sports was with you the entire way updating this story with the latest scores, highlights and analysis from Ohio State at Penn State. If you are unable to view the live updates below, please click here.
