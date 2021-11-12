A high-profile Big Ten matchup is set to take place in Columbus, Ohio on Saturday afternoon. The No. 4 Ohio State Buckeyes welcome the No. 19 Purdue Boilermakers to Ohio Stadium, with lofty stakes for both sides. Ohio State is a top-five team in the country with a 6-0 conference record and a mark of 8-1 overall. Purdue is 6-3 overall and ranked in the top-20 after an upset win over Michigan State last week.

Purdue vs. Ohio State spread: Ohio State -21

Purdue vs. Ohio State over-under: 62.5 points

Purdue vs. Ohio State money line: OSU -1600, Purdue +850

PUR: The Boilermakers are 5-4 against the spread in 2021

OSU: The Buckeyes are 4-4-1 against the spread this season



Why Purdue can cover

Purdue is very good offensively, and that was on full display in the team's explosive win against Michigan State a week ago. Senior quarterback Aidan O'Connell threw for 536 yards in that game, and Purdue currently has the top two wide receivers in the Big Ten in David Bell and Jahan Dotson. Bell leads the conference with 1,003 receiving yards, with Dotson leading the Big Ten with 71 catches to go along with 932 yards and nine touchdowns.

As a team, Purdue is averaging 409.7 yards per game, and the Boilermakers rank No. 2 in the Big Ten in passing. Purdue is putting up 332.6 passing yards per game, completing a Big Ten-leading 70.5 percent of passes, and the Boilermakers rank No. 2 in touchdown passes with 19. Purdue is also very good on third down, moving the chains on 44.6 percent of chances.

Why Ohio State can cover

Ohio State's offense is terrifying to opposing defenses. The Buckeyes lead the Big Ten in both scoring offense (44.9 points per game) and total offense (541.8 total yards per game), and Ohio State ranks in the top three nationally in both categories. Through the air, CJ Stroud leads the Big Ten with 25 touchdown passes, and the Buckeyes are leading the conference in passing yards (352.8 per game) and yards per attempt (10.0).

Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave form arguably the best wide receiver duo in the country, and Ohio State has only six interceptions and 11 sacks allowed. On the ground, Ohio State is generating 189 yards per game and a Big Ten-leading 5.7 yards per carry. TreVeyon Henderson is No. 2 in the conference with 937 rushing yards, leading the Big Ten with 7.3 yards per carry and 12 touchdowns. Finally, Ohio State is elite on third down, leading the Big Ten with a 53.2 percent conversion rate.

