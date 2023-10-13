The No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes (5-0) will try to remain unbeaten when they face the Purdue Boilermakers (2-4) in a Big Ten battle on Saturday afternoon. Ohio State returned from its bye week with a 37-17 win over Maryland in Week 6, overcoming an early 10-0 deficit. Purdue has lost three of its last four games, including a 20-14 setback at Iowa last week. The Buckeyes cruised to a 59-31 win over Purdue when these teams last met, which came two years ago.

Kickoff is set for noon ET on Saturday at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette. Ohio State is favored by 19.5 points in the latest Purdue vs. Ohio State odds, while the over/under is set at 50 points, per SportsLine consensus.

Purdue vs. Ohio State spread: Ohio State -19.5

Purdue vs. Ohio State over/under: 50 points

Purdue vs. Ohio State money line: Purdue: +792, Ohio State: -1357

Why Purdue can cover

Purdue was outstanding in its last home game, blowing out Illinois in a 44-19 final as a 1-point favorite. The Boilermakers scored 21 points in the third quarter, and their rushing attack finished with 189 rushing yards and three touchdowns. They played a close road game at Iowa last week, with running back Devin Mockobee rushing for 89 yards and a score against the Hawkeyes elite defense.

This is a potential trap game for Ohio State, which is coming off a game against previously unbeaten Maryland and has a game against No. 6 Penn State on deck. The Buckeyes did not cover the spread at Indiana in their season opener and needed a last-second score to cover at Notre Dame in their other road game. They have only covered the spread four times in their last 12 games against Purdue.

Why Ohio State can cover

Ohio State tends to find its rhythm at this time of the year, covering the spread at an 11-2-1 clip in its last 14 games in the month of October. The Buckeyes are riding a six-game road winning streak and are coming off a dominant second half against Maryland. Sophomore quarterback Kyle McCord finished with 320 passing yards and two touchdowns, connecting with star wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. eight times for 163 yards and a score.

McCord has completed 65.5% of his passes for 1,375 yards, eight touchdowns and just one interception this season. The Buckeyes have been explosive and careful with the ball, making it difficult for underdogs to keep pace. Purdue has only covered the spread twice in its last eight games, and it has covered once in its last eight home games. See which team to pick here.

