Ohio State vs. Purdue score: Boilermakers smash No. 2 Buckeyes in blowout, complicates Big Ten race

No. 2 Ohio State had not been sharp since their come from behind win at Penn State on Sept. 29. The Buckeyes couldn't put away Indiana or Minnesota at home until the fourth quarter of each game. On Saturday, they got stomped in the fourth quarter -- and the other three quarters for that matter -- in a 49-20 loss at Purdue.

If you think Ohio State can still make the College Football Playoff, you're technically right, but I would not hold my breath. It was a loss like this that kept the Buckeyes out of the playoff last season. It depends on what other teams do, but for now, what Ohio State is doing is the bigger problem.

It was unlikely that Purdue could win a game like this without Ohio State's help, and the Buckeyes were only too happy to provide it. Purdue had two touchdown drives kept alive by Ohio State roughing penalties, once against the punter and once against the quarterback. The Buckeyes shot themselves in the foot all night, picking up 10 penalties for 86 yards. They also missed a 33-yard field goal attempt and got stopped on fourth and goal from the two-yard line.

The capper on the evening was when Purdue kicked off after scoring its last touchdown. Ohio State's Johnnie Dixon III watched the kickoff roll to a stop at the one-yard line before realizing he had to pick it up. By then, the Boilers swarmed him and the Buckeyes had to start their drive at the 1.

David Blough threw for 378 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Boilermakers on a night when both teams struggled to establish the run. But it was three big runs by Purdue running back DJ Knox that ultimately did in the Buckeyes. Knox had a 16-yard run to convert a third down in the third quarter that led to a Purdue touchdown to put the Boilers up 21-6. Then, he ran for touchdowns of 42 and 40 yards in the fourth quarter to extend Purdue's lead to 35-13.

Rondale Moore added an insurance TD on a play that can only be described as, um, Rondale Moore.

Ohio State has dropped out of the College Football Playoff projections after the loss. Michigan, a 21-7 winner at Michigan State on Saturday, has replaced the Buckeyes. The Wolverines are projected to be the fourth seed, facing No. 1 seed Alabama in the Cotton Bowl. Expected No. 2 Clemson is projected to take on third seed Notre Dame in the Orange Bowl.