Ohio State vs. Rutgers odds: 2019 college football picks, predictions from proven computer model

Get ready for a Big Ten battle as the No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes and the Rutgers Scarlet Knights will face off at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at SHI Stadium. Rutgers is 2-7 overall and 2-3 at home, while Ohio State is 9-0 overall and 3-0 on the road. It's the sixth meeting between the programs since Rutgers joined the Big Ten in 2014, with Ohio State winning outright and covering in all five games as average favorites of 29 points. However, this time around the Buckeyes are favored by 52.5 points in the latest Ohio State vs. Rutgers odds, while the over-under is set at 61.5. It's the largest spread in the history of the Big Ten.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times, and those who have followed it have seen huge returns. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of over $4,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. The model enters Week 12 of the 2019 season on a strong run, going 109-75 on all its top-rated college football picks this season. Anybody who has been following it is way up.

Now, it has simulated Ohio State vs. Rutgers 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning under.

Rutgers kept it competitive for a half, but ultimately fell 38-10 against the Fighting Illini in its last outing. Rutgers did manage 185 yards rushing in that game and has now rushed for 456 yards in the last two games. Rutgers quarterback Johnny Langan has rushed for 159 yards and a score in his last two starts and has thrown for 278 yards with three touchdowns against just one interception in that span. The freshman gives the Rutgers offense a playmaking dynamic that it's been lacking and the potential return of running back Isaih Pacheco should also give it a boost.

The Buckeyes, meanwhile, took it to Maryland for a full four quarters, racking up a 73-14 victory. Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields passed for 200 yards and three touchdowns on 25 attempts. The Georgia transfer has now thrown 27 touchdowns with just one interception on the season while adding 10 rushing touchdowns. J.K. Dobbins also added 90 yards and two touchdowns despite playing sparingly. Dobbins is now up to 1,200 rushing yards and 11 rushing touchdowns on the season.

