The Rutgers Scarlet Knights look to pull off the upset as they take on Big Ten Conference powerhouse and the third-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes on Saturday. Rutgers (1-1) is looking for its first-ever win over Ohio State (2-0), which has won the previous six matchups. The Buckeyes are also 3-0 against the Scarlet Knights in games played in Columbus, Ohio. Rutgers opened the season by stunning Michigan State 38-27 on the road, before losing 37-21 against Indiana last week. Ohio State, meanwhile, mauled Nebraska 52-17 before outlasting Penn State 38-25 last Saturday.

Kickoff from Ohio Stadium is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. Ohio State is first in the Big Ten and fourth nationally in scoring offense at 45.0, while Rutgers is eighth in the league and 52nd in the country at 29.5. The Buckeyes are 39-point favorites in the Ohio State vs. Rutgers odds, while the over-under for total points scored is set at 63.5. Before making any Rutgers vs. Ohio State picks, check out the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Ohio State vs. Rutgers spread: Ohio State -39

Ohio State vs. Rutgers over-under: 64.5 points

RUT: Since 2009, the Scarlet Knights have blocked 55 kicks on special teams, most in the nation in that span

OSU: Has 12 consecutive Big Ten Conference regular-season wins by double-figure margins with 10 of those by 23 or more points

Why Ohio State can cover

Junior quarterback Justin Fields has been nothing short of spectacular so far this season. He has completed 87.3 percent of his passes on 48 of 55 attempts for 594 yards and six touchdowns with no interceptions. Fields is second nationally in passing efficiency with a rating of 214.0. He also rushed 21 times for 50 yards (2.4 average) with one TD.

Also powering the offense is sophomore running back Master Teague III, who leads the Buckeyes in rushing with 151 yards on 35 carries (4.3 average) and three touchdowns. He had a huge game last week at Penn State, carrying 23 times for 110 yards (4.8 average) and one TD. He finished as the Big Ten's seventh-leading rusher in 2019, playing behind J.K. Dobbins. His 73-yard touchdown run at Northwestern was Ohio State's longest run from scrimmage a year ago.

Why Rutgers can cover

Despite that, the Buckeyes are not a lock to cover the Rutgers vs. Ohio State spread. That's because the Scarlet Knights are much improved from a year ago and have already scored eight touchdowns, surpassing its Big Ten total of six in nine games last year. Senior quarterback Noah Vedral leads the offense, completing 39 of 63 passes (61.9 percent) for 299 yards and three touchdowns. He has also carried 23 times for 40 yards (1.7 average) and one score.

Senior wide receiver Bo Melton has also had a strong start to the season with eight receptions for 98 yards (12.3 average) and two touchdowns. Both of his touchdowns were against No. 17 Indiana, while he had four receptions for 50 yards and recovered a fumble on punt coverage in the season-opening win at Michigan State on Oct. 24. As a junior, he started all 12 games and led the team with 30 catches for 427 yards and two TDs. He also played in all 12 games in 2018, with seven starts.

