The No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes are hoping to cruise to another blowout victory when they host the Rutgers Scarlet Knights on Saturday afternoon. Ohio State has won all four of its games by double digits this season, including a 52-21 win over Wisconsin last week. Rutgers is coming off its first loss of the campaign, losing to Iowa in a 27-10 final its last time out.

Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET. The Buckeyes are favored by 40.5 points in the latest Rutgers vs. Ohio State odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 59.5.

Ohio State vs. Rutgers spread: Ohio State -40.5

Ohio State vs. Rutgers over/under: 59.5 points

Why Ohio State can cover

Ohio State is in an extremely rare scheduling spot, playing five consecutive home games to open the season. The Buckeyes have won the first four of those by double digits, including a 31-point win over Wisconsin as 19-point favorites last week. They also beat Toledo by 56 points two weeks ago, putting up 77 points in the blowout.

Junior quarterback CJ Stroud remains one of the Heisman Trophy favorites, throwing for 1,222 yards, 16 touchdowns and just one interception so far this season. He is facing a Rutgers defense that gave up 27 points to a terrible Iowa offense last week. Ohio State is no stranger to covering big spreads against Rutgers, cashing in six of the last eight meetings.

Why Rutgers can cover

Ohio State is coming off a pair of blowout wins, but it has not been perfect this season. The Buckeyes failed to cover big spreads against Notre Dame and Arkansas State in their first two games. They are also in a look-ahead spot, as a big game at Michigan State is on deck next week, so they could let off the gas pedal in the second half this week.

The Buckeyes have 10 players on the injury report, including star wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who is expected to miss this game (leg). Rutgers has five players who have rushed for more than 100 yards this season, so the Scarlet Knights are capable of controlling some possession on Saturday. Ohio State has only covered the spread twice in its last six games, and this is a game that might not command its full attention.

