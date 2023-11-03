No. 3 Ohio State looks to stay undefeated in Week 10 as the Buckeyes travel to New Jersey to face Big 10 East rival Rutgers Saturday on CBS and Paramount+. The Buckeyes kept their record spotless in Week 9 with an underwhelming but affective 24-10 win against the Wisconsin Badgers. Meanwhile, the Scarlet Knights have advanced to 6-2 on the season and have won three of their last four games, dominating the Indiana Hoosiers 31-14 in Week 8 before going on their bye week.

Kickoff is Noon ET on CBS and Paramount+. The Buckeyes are 19-point favorites in the latest Rutgers vs. Ohio State odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 42.5. Ohio State is the -1307 favorite on the money line. Before locking in any Ohio State vs. Rutgers picks, you need to see the college football predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Now, here are the college football odds and trends for Ohio State vs. Rutgers:

Ohio State vs. Rutgers spread: Ohio State -19

Ohio State vs. Rutgers over/under: 42.5

Ohio State vs. Rutgers money line: Rutgers +753, Ohio State -1307

Why Rutgers can cover

The Scarlet Knights are the fresher team as they are coming out of their bye week and they don't have any significant injuries that could impede them on Sunday. They are also hosting an Ohio State team that struggled to shut down an inferior Badgers squad in Week 9 and only scored 24 points in the process.

Scarlet Knights QB Gavin Wimsatt is also coming off of a big week where he ran in three TDs on his own. If he plays the same way in Week 10, he will make it harder for Ohio State to cover that steep 19-point spread.

Why Ohio State can cover

The Buckeyes have the upper hand in this overall series, going 9-0 all-time dating back to 2014 and 4-0 in games played in Piscataway. Rutgers also lost 31-7 to the other 8-0 Big 10 team, No. 2 Michigan, so the Scarlet Knights could be in for another game where they give up a lot of points to a tough team.

Heisman Trophy hopeful Marvin Harrison Jr. was a bright spot for the Buckeyes in Week 9 as he recorded six receptions for 123 yards and two TDs against the Badgers. He's expected to be a big factor on Saturday and help this game hit the Over, which the SportsLine model is expecting to hit.

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the point total, projecting the teams to combine for 49 points. It also says one side of the spread hits nearly 60% of the time.

So who wins Ohio State vs. Rutgers, and which side of the spread hits nearly 60% of the time?