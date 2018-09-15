Ohio State vs. TCU score: Live game updates, football highlights, full coverage, stats
Live updates, highlights and analysis as the No. 4 Buckeyes take on the No. 15 Horned Frogs
No. 4 Ohio State and No. 15 TCU tee it up at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on Saturday night in a pivotal showdown between two teams that hope to potentially return to the same venue on Dec. 29 to play in the College Football Playoff. The Buckeyes enter the game with Ryan Day as their coach as Urban Meyer serves the final game of his school-mandated suspension.
OSU quarterback Dwayne Haskins will get his first real test as the starter against a Horned Frogs defense that is giving up 3.4 yards per play. Meanwhile, TCU quarterback Shawn Robinson -- also a first-year starter -- will square off against one of the deepest and most talented defensive front sevens in the country. Something will have to give Saturday night as these top teams square off, though it is Ohio State entering the game as a two-touchdown favorite, according to Las Vegas.
CBS Sports will be with you the entire way updating this story with the latest scores, highlights and analysis from Ohio State vs. TCU. If you are unable to view the live updates below, please click here.
