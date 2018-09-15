Ohio State vs. TCU score: No. 4 Buckeyes outlast hard-fought No. 15 Frogs with complete effort
The Buckeyes notched a big win Saturday night over TCU
Ryan Day's final game as the acting head coach of No. 4 Ohio State was the signature win of his very brief head coaching career. The Buckeyes outlasted No. 15 TCU 40-28 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, Saturday night in an old-fashioned, Texas-style showdown that will likely carry enormous College Football Playoff ramifications when the committee begins to release standings.
It was a huge win over a ranked opponent only 20 minutes away from their turf, in the final game of permanent head coach Urban Meyer's three-game suspension.
The Horned Frogs aren't dead yet, though. They ran out of gas late, but Shawn Robinson's work under center and Darius Anderson erupting as a big-play threat makes them a big factor in the Big 12.
