The No. 8 seed Ohio State Buckeyes (10-2) will try to avoid a disappointing first-round exit from the 2024 College Football Playoff when they host the No. 9 seed Tennessee Volunteers (10-2) on Saturday night. Ohio State had its five-game winning streak snapped in a 13-10 loss to Michigan in its regular-season finale, despite entering as a 20.5-point favorite. Tennessee bounced back from a loss to Georgia with wins over UTEP and Vanderbilt to clinch an at-large bid in the field. The winner of this game will face No. 1 seed Oregon in the quarterfinals in Pasadena.

Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. ET on Saturday at Ohio Stadium. Ohio State is favored by 7.5 points in the latest Ohio State vs. Tennessee odds, while the over/under is 46.5 points, per SportsLine consensus. Before entering any Tennessee vs. Ohio State picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Ohio State vs. Tennessee spread: Ohio State -7.5

Ohio State vs. Tennessee over/under: 46.5 points

Ohio State vs. Tennessee money line: Ohio State -289, Tennessee +233

Why Ohio State can cover

Ohio State is coming off a shocking home loss to Michigan, but it won its previous five games and is 13-1 in its last 14 home games. The Buckeyes easily covered the spread as 10.5-point favorites in their 38-15 win over then-No. 5 Indiana last month, as senior quarterback Will Howard had 201 passing yards and two touchdowns. Howard has 2,860 passing yards and 27 touchdowns overall this season.

The Buckeyes also have a two-headed rushing attack that is powered by Quinshon Judkins and TreVeyon Henderson, who have combined for more than 1,500 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns. They also have elite wide receivers Jeremiah Smith, Emeka Egbuka and Carnell Tate. Ohio State has covered the spread in nine of its last 13 Saturday home games.

Why Tennessee can cover

All the pressure is on the Buckeyes in this game, as they are coming off an embarrassing loss and head coach Ryan Day is still seeking a signature postseason win. They have struggled offensively at times this season, particularly in the passing game, and they are facing an elite Tennessee defense. The Vols are giving up just 13.9 points per game, while their offense has flashed high upside under freshman quarterback Nico Iamaleava.

He has 2,510 passing yards, 19 touchdowns and five interceptions, with four of those scores coming against Vanderbilt several weeks ago. Tennessee's star on offense is junior running back Dylan Sampson, who racked up 1,487 rushing yards and a school-record 22 touchdowns during the regular season. The Vols have won four of their last five games against Big Ten teams, while the Buckeyes are 2-8 in their last 10 games against SEC teams.

