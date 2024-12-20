Ohio State and Tennessee are two of the most iconic programs in college football history, yet on Saturday night they will clash for only the second time ever in the first round of the College Football Playoff.

The two teams have combined to claim 14 national championships -- Ohio State with eight, Tennessee with six -- yet have only played each other once prior to this season's meeting. That game, a 20-14 Tennessee win in the Citrus Bowl at the end of the 1995 season, included appearances from Peyton Manning, Eddie George, Mike Vrabel and more. And given the future NFL players on the field for both teams, we could look back at this matchup with similar awe at the talent assembled. Only while that game was impacted by driving rain in Tampa, Columbus will provide a far less tropical setting as the forecast calls for a game-day temperature of 28 degrees with a low of 20.

The conditions set a unique backdrop for a matchup with narratives on both sides. Both teams were in the mix, but ultimately fell short of conference championship contention. The Vols logged a quality win against Alabama to gain a leg up in the standings, but losses to Arkansas and Georgia kept them out of a trip to Atlanta. Meanwhile, the Buckeyes were in the driver's seat for a Big Ten title game spot before a loss to rival Michigan in the regular-season finale. That defeat moved Ryan Day to 1-4 against the Wolverines with four straight losses, ramping up the pressure on a playoff run to salvage the biggest goals of a much-hyped 2024 season.

The winner of this game will advance to take on No. 1 seed and Big Ten Champion Oregon in the Rose Bowl quarterfinal on New Year's Day.

How to watch Ohio State vs. Tennessee live

Date: Saturday, Dec. 21 | Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: Ohio Stadium -- Columbus, Ohio

TV: ABC and ESPN | Live stream: fubo (Try for free)

Ohio State vs. Tennessee: Players to watch

Jeremiah Smith, WR, Ohio State: The CBS Sports Freshman of the Year had a record-setting rookie season for the Buckeyes, breaking Cris Carter's freshman receiving marks with 57 receptions, 934 receiving yards and 10 receiving touchdowns. Those school records had stood since 1984, which is even more impressive when you consider the stream of elite talent the Buckeyes have enjoyed at receiver over the years.

Dylan Sampson, RB, Tennessee: Tennessee coach Josh Heupel has earned a reputation for guiding quarterbacks and high-octane passing attacks, but the Vols have hung their hat on the running game this year, thanks to Sampson. The SEC Offensive Player of the Year set a new school record with 10 100-yard performances this year. His 22 rushing touchdowns ranks fourth nationally and No. 5 in SEC single-season history.

Caleb Downs, DB, Ohio State: No stranger to playing Tennessee, the Alabama transfer provided immediate star poower upon his arrival in Columbus. Downs was named an All-American by CBS Sports and the AP, and was a finalist for the Thorpe Award (best defensive back) and Nagurski Trophy (top defensive player). The star defensive back also made an impact on special teams as a dangerous returner.

Nico Iamaleava, QB, Tennessee: Last year the redshirt freshman quarterback was named Citrus Bowl MVP in his first-ever start, kickstarting an 11-2 run as QB1 for the Vols. Four of those 11 wins came against opponents ranked in the top 25 at the time, and he became the first freshman quarterback in school history to win 10 or more games in a season. Iamaleava has led second-half comebacks against Florida, Alabama and Kentucky this season, and he's looking to add another big-stage performance in one of the toughest road environments he'll face during his college career.

Will Howard, QB, Ohio State: The Kansas State transfer finished the regular season ranked No. 4 nationally in completion percentage (72.3%) and and totaled 27 touchdowns to go with eight interceptions. Along the way he set a new Ohio State single-season record by completing more than 80% of his passes in six games this year. Howard was the lynchpin an an Ohio State offense that ranks No. 8 in FBS at 6.79 yards per play.

James Pearce Jr., DE, Tennessee: One of the top defensive talents in college football, Pearce was game-planned against all season yet still made his impact felt in 2024. He earned first-team All-SEC honors for the second year in a row after finishing eighth in the conference in sacks (7.5) and 14th in tackles for loss (11). That marks the second straight season he has recorded double-digit tackles for loss. Pearce is the first Tennessee defensive lineman to earn first-team All-SEC honors in back-to-back seasons since John Henderson (2000-01), and he is one tackle for loss away from tying Henderson for seventh place all time in the UT career record books.

Ohio State vs. Tennessee prediction, pick

Tennessee shares similar strengths with Michigan, relying on a strong defensive line and a consistent rushing attack for its success. That could pose a problem for a Buckeyes offensive line that has struggled against athletic defensive fronts, so the Vols might have a path to victory in a low-scoring game where Nico Iamaleava makes just enough plays to complement Dylan Sampson on the ground. Ohio State's best football is better than Tennessee's best football, but the matchup could result in a much closer game than the spread suggests. Pick: Tennessee +7.5