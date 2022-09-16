Who's Playing

Toledo @ No. 3 Ohio State

Current Records: Toledo 2-0; Ohio State 2-0

What to Know

Considering their sizeable disadvantage in the spread, the Toledo Rockets can expect to have a real challenge on their hands on Saturday. They will square off against the Ohio State Buckeyes at 7 p.m. ET at Ohio Stadium. These two teams are sauntering into the matchup backed by comfortable wins in their prior games.

You can't lose the contest if you win every quarter, and that was precisely Toledo's strategy against the Massachusetts Minutemen on Saturday. The Rockets took their matchup at home with ease, bagging a 55-10 win over UMass. The game was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 28-7.

Meanwhile, OSU ran circles around the Arkansas State Red Wolves on Saturday, and the extra yardage (538 yards vs. 276 yards) paid off. OSU put the hurt on Arkansas State with a sharp 45-12 victory. The matchup was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point the Buckeyes had established a 45-12 advantage. They can attribute much of their success to WR Marvin Harrison Jr., who caught seven passes for three TDs and 184 yards, and QB C.J. Stroud, who passed for four TDs and 351 yards on 24 attempts. Near the top of the highlight reel was Stroud's 51-yard TD bomb to WR Emeka Egbuka in the third quarter.

Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 2-0. Both the Rockets and OSU have easy wins in recent memory. We'll see which one's ego takes a hit when they face off.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Ohio Stadium -- Columbus, Ohio

Ohio Stadium -- Columbus, Ohio TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Buckeyes are a big 31.5-point favorite against the Rockets, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -110

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.