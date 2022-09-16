The No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes will wrap up the non-conference portion of their schedule when they host the Toledo Rockets on Saturday night. Ohio State won its first two games by double digits, taking down then-No. 5 Notre Dame in Week 1 and Arkansas State in Week 2. Toledo is also unbeaten coming into this matchup, recording wins over Long Island University and UMass.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. ET. The Buckeyes are favored by 32 points in the latest Ohio State vs. Toledo odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 62.

Ohio State vs. Toledo spread: Ohio State -32

Ohio State vs. Toledo over/under: 62 points

Why Ohio State can cover

Ohio State is amid a five-game homestand to open the season, so the Buckeyes are in a good scheduling spot against a Toledo team that is on the road for the first time this year. Junior quarterback C.J. Stroud has thrown for 574 yards and six touchdowns, and this is an opportunity for him to boost his Heisman Trophy resume. Sophomore wide receivers Marvin Harrison Jr. and Emeka Egbuka have both gone over 200 receiving yards already, stepping up in place of an injured Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who is questionable to play in this game.

The rushing attack has been strong as well, with sophomore running back TreVeyon Henderson averaging 7.1 yards per carry on 25 attempts. Toledo hasn't faced a team with Ohio State's depth this season, so the Rockets will not be adequately prepared for this matchup. Ohio State has won eight consecutive home games and the Buckeyes are giving up just 11.0 points per game on defense this season.

Why Toledo can cover

Toledo has made light work of its first two opponents this season, cruising to wins against Long Island and UMass. The Rockets were only 28-point favorites in their 45-point win against the Minutemen, so they exceeded expectations in that game. Sophomore quarterback Dequan Finn has passed for 393 yards and three touchdowns, while also rushing for 138 yards and three scores.

Junior wide receiver Jerjuan Newton has caught eight passes for 160 yards, while sophomore wideout DeMeer Blankumsee has caught 13 passes for 88 yards. Ohio State's win over Notre Dame does not look as impressive after the Fighting Irish lost to Marshall in Week 2. The Buckeyes have only covered the spread once in their last four games, while Toledo has covered seven times in its last eight road games.

