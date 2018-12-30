Ohio State vs. Washington odds, line: 2019 Rose Bowl picks, predictions from model on 45-25 run

Just outside the College Football Playoff this season, the 2019 Rose Bowl will feature the traditional Big Ten vs. Pac-12 matchup as No. 5 Ohio State takes on No. 9 Washington. "The Granddaddy of Them All," will be back in its traditional Jan. 1 slot with kickoff set for 5 p.m. ET in Pasadena. The 12-1 Buckeyes are 6.5-point favorites over the 9-3 Huskies with the total at 57.5 in the latest Ohio State vs. Washington odds. But before you make your 2019 Rose Bowl predictions, be sure to check out the Ohio State vs. Washington picks from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times, and those who have followed it have seen massive returns. Over the past three years, this proprietary computer model has generated a jaw-dropping $4,210 profit for $100 bettors on its top-rated point-spread picks.

The model made some huge calls during Championship Week, including Ohio State (-16.5) against Northwestern and Oklahoma (-9.5) against Texas. And when it comes to all top-rated picks, the model has been red-hot, entering the 2018 college football bowl season on a blistering 45-25 run. This same model has also nailed almost 70 percent of bowl picks straight-up over the past three years. Anybody who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has evaluated the latest 2019 Rose Bowl odds and simulated every possible play for Ohio State vs. Washington. We can tell you it is leaning toward the under for the Rose Bowl presented by Northwestern Mutual, but it also says one side of the spread cashes well over 50 percent of the time. You can only see that one at SportsLine.

The model knows that as both teams set their sights on the Rose Bowl 2019, one major advantage for Ohio State will be its high-powered and dynamic passing attack led by Dwayne Haskins. After throwing for 4,580 yards and 47 touchdowns with just eight interceptions, Haskins was invited to New York City and finished third in the Heisman Trophy voting. And while Washington has a solid defense, Haskins has proven he can put up eye-popping numbers against anybody in the country.

Against a Michigan defense that was ranked No. 1 in the nation entering the final week of the regular season, Haskins threw for 396 yards and six touchdowns without an interception.

But just because Ohio State features an explosive offense doesn't mean it can cover the Rose Bowl spread against the Huskies.

Even though the Pac-12 wasn't quite as prolific offensively in 2018 as it has been in past years, Washington's blueprint for Ohio State probably looks similar to what it employed on the road against arch-rival Washington State. In that 28-15 victory to end the regular season and earn their way into the Pac-12 Championship Game, the Huskies held the Cougars to just 152 yards passing, while forcing multiple turnovers.

The Huskies went on to record three interceptions in a win over Utah en route to the Pac-12 title and have now forced 10 turnovers in their last four games. Stealing a couple of possessions from Ohio State's offense would certainly go a long way towards the cover.

So who wins Ohio State vs. Washington? And which side of the spread hits in well over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the 2019 Rose Bowl spread you need to jump on, all from the model that has returned more than $4,000 in profit for $100 bettors, and find out.