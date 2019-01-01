Ohio State vs. Washington odds, line: 2019 Rose Bowl picks, top predictions from model on 45-25 run

With the Rose Bowl Parade and all the tradition and splendor surrounding "The Granddaddy of Them All," it's easy to see why the Rose Bowl Game presented by Northwestern Mutual is usually appointment television on New Year's Day. However, football fans still want a great football game, and they should get their wish at the 2019 Rose Bowl with No. 5 Ohio State (12-1) taking on No. 9 Washington (9-3) at 5 p.m. ET. Ohio State QB Dwayne Haskins will match wits with Washington All-American LB Ben Burr-Kirven, with the Buckeyes favored by six points and the total set at 55 in the latest Ohio State vs. Washington odds. Before you make your own 2019 Rose Bowl picks, be sure to check out the Ohio State vs. Washington picks and predictions from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times, and those who have followed it have seen massive returns. Over the past three years, this proprietary computer model has generated a jaw-dropping $4,210 profit for $100 bettors on its top-rated point-spread picks.

The model made some huge calls during Championship Week, including Ohio State (-16.5) against Northwestern and Oklahoma (-9.5) against Texas. And when it comes to all top-rated picks, the model has been red-hot, entering the 2018 college football bowl season on a blistering 45-25 run. This same model has also nailed almost 70 percent of bowl picks straight-up over the past three years. Anybody who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has evaluated the latest 2019 Rose Bowl odds and simulated every possible play for Ohio State vs. Washington. We can tell you it is leaning toward the under for the Rose Bowl presented by Northwestern Mutual, but it also says one side of the spread cashes well over 50 percent of the time. You can only see that one at SportsLine.

As both teams set their sights on Rose Bowl 2019, one thing Ohio State backers will hope the Buckeyes can take advantage of is their speed at the skill positions.

They have an excellent one-two punch in the backfield with J.K. Dobbins and Mike Weber and have 11 different players who have caught at least 10 passes this season. However, the player that Washington is sure to have nightmares about as they continue to prep will be wide receiver Parris Campbell.

Campbell has caught 79 passes for 992 yards and 11 touchdowns and those numbers still don't do the excitement level when he touches the football justice. Just look at his 78-yard touchdown reception again Michigan to help signal that the rout was on.

He outran multiple defenders with an angle on that score and Ohio State offensive coordinator Ryan Day having a month to scheme him touches doesn't bode well for Washington. If he gets loose, even if only for a play or two, it could help Ohio State put some distance between themselves and Washington for the cover.

But just because Ohio State features an explosive offense doesn't mean it can cover the Rose Bowl spread against the Huskies.

Even though the Pac-12 wasn't quite as prolific offensively in 2018 as it has been in past years, Washington's blueprint for Ohio State probably looks similar to what it employed on the road against arch-rival Washington State. In that 28-15 victory to end the regular season and earn their way into the Pac-12 Championship Game, the Huskies held the Cougars to just 152 yards passing, while forcing multiple turnovers.

The Huskies went on to record three interceptions in a win over Utah en route to the Pac-12 title and have now forced 10 turnovers in their last four games. Stealing a couple of possessions from Ohio State's offense would certainly go a long way towards the cover.

So who wins Ohio State vs. Washington? And which side of the spread hits in well over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the 2019 Rose Bowl spread you need to jump on, all from the model that has returned more than $4,000 in profit for $100 bettors, and find out.