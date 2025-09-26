The top-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes meet the Washington Huskies in Big Ten action on Saturday. Ohio State is coming off a 37-9 win over Ohio, while Washington crushed Washington State 59-24 last weekend. The Buckeyes (3-0), the defending national champions, have won their last seven games dating back to 2024. The Huskies (3-0), who tied for ninth in the Big Ten last year at 4-5 and were 6-7 overall, are 22-0 at home since the start of 2022.

Kickoff from Husky Stadium in Seattle is at 3:30 p.m. ET. Ohio State leads the all-time series 9-3. The Buckeyes are 8.5-point favorites in the latest Ohio State vs. Washington odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 51.5.

Now, here are the FBS college football odds and trends for Ohio State vs. Washington:

Ohio State vs. Washington spread Ohio State -8.5
Ohio State vs. Washington over/under 51.5 points
Ohio State vs. Washington money line Ohio State -324, Washington +253

Why Ohio State can cover

Sophomore quarterback Julian Sayin powers the Buckeyes' offense. In three games, he has completed 56 of 71 passes (78.9%) for 779 yards and eight touchdowns with three interceptions. In a 14-7 season-opening win over then top-ranked Texas, he completed 13 of 20 passes (65%) for 126 yards and one touchdown. In a 70-0 win over Grambling on Sept. 6, he completed 18 of 19 passes (94.7%) for 306 yards and four touchdowns with one interception.

Sayin's top target is sophomore wide receiver Jeremiah Smith. Smith has 20 receptions for 315 yards (15.8 average) and three touchdowns. For his career, he has 96 receptions for 1,630 yards and 18 touchdowns. In last week's win over Ohio, Smith caught nine passes for 153 yards and one touchdown. See which team to back at SportsLine.

Why Washington can cover

The Huskies are led by sophomore quarterback Demond Williams Jr. He has completed 50 of 68 passes (73.5%) for 778 yards and six touchdowns with zero interceptions. He has also rushed 34 times for 220 yards (6.5 average) and two touchdowns. In last week's win at Washington State, he completed 16 of 19 passes (84.2%) for 298 yards and four touchdowns.

Fourth-year junior Denzel Boston is the Huskies' top wide receiver. He has 16 receptions for 249 yards (15.6 average) and three touchdowns. In the win over Washington State, he caught six passes for 107 yards (17.8 average) and two touchdowns. He had five receptions for 92 yards (18.4 average) and one touchdown in a 38-21 win over Colorado State on Aug. 30. See which team to back at SportsLine.

