Reigning national champion Ohio State travels to the Pacific Northwest hoping to avoid a similar stumble to last year's loss at Oregon when it takes on Washington in a Big Ten opener Saturday afternoon on CBS. The top-ranked Buckeyes (3-0) haven't been on the road yet this season and enter an environment where the Huskies (3-0) have rattled off 22 consecutive home wins since the start of the 2022 season.

Ohio State's No. 1 scoring defense, coming off a bye, faces one of its toughest early-season tests against Washington's high-powered offense led by quarterback Demond Williams Jr. and running back Jonah Coleman. The Huskies rank second in the FBS with 55.7 points per game.

A potential upset in Seattle would certainly shake up the College Football Playoff picture as the weekend features multiple top-25 matchups, putting Ohio State's national title defense on the line early.

Ohio State vs. Washington: Need to know

Ryan Day streaks: Washington isn't the only one in this matchup with a massive streak on the line. Ohio State coach Ryan Day has excelled in games with extended preparation, going 18-4 in contests with at least eight days to game plan since 2019. That includes nine regular-season post-bye matchups where the Buckeyes averaged a 33.9 points per game differential. Day is also 48-0 against Big Ten opponents not named Michigan or Oregon. Also, Ohio State has won 13 straight Big Ten openers with the last loss coming in 2011.

Meet Jonah Coleman: The Huskies star running back, Jonah Coleman, ranks second in the FBS this season with 165.7 scrimmage yards per game and leads the nation with 10 total touchdowns. He joins an elite group of FBS players since 2000 to reach 150+ scrimmage yards per game with at least 10 touchdowns through three contests, including Chester Taylor (Toledo, 2001), Lamar Jackson (Louisville, 2016), Jonathan Taylor (Wisconsin, 2019) and Mohamed Ibrahim (Minnesota, 2020).

QB Demond Williams Jr. vs. Buckeyes' secondary: Washington first-year starting quarterback Demond Williams Jr. has been outstanding through three games, posting a 0.89 EPA per play -- third-best among all FBS quarterbacks with at least 100 snaps, per TruMedia. He now faces one of his toughest tests yet against an Ohio State defense that has allowed just two touchdowns and a field goal all season.

Where to watch Ohio State vs. Washington live

Date: Saturday, Sept. 27 | Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

Location: Husky Stadium -- Seattle, Washington

TV: CBS | Live stream: CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App

Streaming on Paramount+ Premium

Ohio State vs. Washington prediction, picks

Despite Ohio State being more than a touchdown favorite on the road, this Big Ten showdown could be tighter than many expect in the first half. But the Buckeyes have the talent and the matchup advantages to pull away late, provided they handle the hostile environment inside Husky Stadium. Even if Washington manages to contain wideout Jeremiah Smith, the depth of Ohio State's receiving corps gives quarterback Julian Sayin multiple weapons to exploit. Pick: Ohio State -8.5

SportsLine's proven computer model has simulated every Week 5 college football game 10,000 times. Visit SportsLine now to see all the picks, all from the model that is 34-22 since the beginning of last season on top-rated money-line and over/under picks.