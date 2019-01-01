Ohio State vs. Washington score, Rose Bowl 2019: Live game updates, college football highlights

It's rather remarkable that, given all his success with Ohio State -- 82-9, 54-4 in Big Ten play with three conference titles and a national championship -- this will be the first time Urban Meyer has led the Buckeyes in the Rose Bowl. It will also be the last time as Meyer announced a few weeks ago that he would be retiring after leading No. 6 Ohio State on Tuesday. His final game will be played against a worthy opponent.

No. 9 Washington took a bit of a circuitous route this season, losing its opener against Auburn as well as two of its first six Pac-12 games, but it beat Washington State to win the North Division and then smothered Utah in the Pac-12 Championship Game. This will be the fifth time Washington coach Chris Petersen has coached in one of the New Year's Six bowls, but it will also be his first trip to the Rose Bowl. It's two of the best teams in the country, featuring two of the best coaches in the sport going against one another in the most beautiful setting in college football. What better way to start the new year?

