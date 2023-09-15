The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (2-0) will try to spring a huge upset when they face the No. 6 Ohio State Buckeyes (2-0) in a road game on Saturday afternoon. KU opened the season with a 41-24 win over South Florida, and it added a 52-22 win over Houston Christian last week. Ohio State allowed a combined 10 points in its first two games, beating Indiana and Youngstown State. This is the first all-time meeting between the Buckeyes and Hilltoppers.

Kickoff is set for 4 p.m. ET on Saturday at Ohio Stadium in Columbus. The Buckeyes are favored by 28 points in the latest Ohio State vs. Western Kentucky odds, while the over/under is set at 64 points, per SportsLine consensus.

Ohio State vs. Western Kentucky spread: Ohio State -28

Ohio State vs. Western Kentucky over/under: 64 points

Ohio State vs. Western Kentucky money line: Ohio State: -8000, Western Kentucky: +1850

Why Ohio State can cover

Ohio State quarterback Kyle McCord officially earned the starting job after leading the Buckeyes to a pair of blowout wins in the first two weeks of the season. McCord took snaps in eight of the first nine drives against Indiana and six of the first seven possessions against Youngstown State. He threw his first three touchdown passes of the season in the second half of last week's game, with two of them going to star wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr.

McCord and Harrison Jr. were teammates at St. Joseph's Preparatory School in Philadelphia, giving them previous chemistry to build on. Ohio State's rushing attack is led by junior running back TreVeyon Henderson, who is averaging 6.1 yards per carry and has scored two touchdowns. The Buckeyes have one of the best wide receiver duos in the country in Harrison Jr. and Emeka Egbuka, who have combined for nearly 300 receiving yards and three scores.

Why Western Kentucky can cover

Western Kentucky has more than enough firepower to keep this game within four touchdowns, as the Hilltoppers have scored a combined 93 points through the first two weeks of the season. They put up 52 points against Houston Christian last week, with 24 of them coming in the first quarter. Quarterback Austin Reed threw four touchdown passes and ran for a fifth, completing 27 of 33 passes for 253 yards.

Reed led the FBS in passing yards last season (4,746), and he is working with a talented wide receiver unit. He has completed 67.5% of his passes for 589 yards, six touchdowns and zero interceptions this season. The Hilltoppers have covered the spread in 10 of their last 15 games, including five of their last seven road games, while Ohio State has only covered once in its last five contests.

