Ohio State vs. Wisconsin: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Ohio State vs. Wisconsin football game
Who's Playing
No. 3 Ohio State (home) vs. No. 13 Wisconsin (away)
Current Records: Ohio State 7-0-0; Wisconsin 6-1-0
What to Know
A Big Ten battle is on tap between Ohio State and Wisconsin at noon ET on Saturday at Ohio Stadium. Ohio State has bulldozed their previous seven opponents, so Wisconsin might have their hands full.
When you finish with 296 more yards than your opponent like the Buckeyes did last week, a favorable outcome is almost sure to follow. They took their contest with ease, bagging a 52-3 win over Northwestern. RB J.K. Dobbins looked sharp as he rushed for 121 yards and one TD on 18 carries.
As for Wisconsin, it was a good run, but they finally witnessed the end of their six-game winning streak. They lost 24-23 to Illinois. If the result catches you off guard, it should: Wisconsin was the far and away favorite.
Ohio State's victory lifted them to 7-0 while Wisconsin's defeat dropped them down to 6-1. A couple defensive stats to keep an eye on: Ohio State rank first in the league when it comes to touchdowns allowed, with only five on the season. As for the Badgers, they enter the matchup with only 193.9 yards allowed per game on average, good for best in the nation. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the game.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET
- Where: Ohio Stadium -- Columbus, Ohio
- TV: FOX
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Buckeyes are a big 14.5-point favorite against the Badgers.
Over/Under: 50
Series History
Ohio State have won both of the games they've played against Wisconsin in the last five years.
- Dec 02, 2017 - Ohio State 27 vs. Wisconsin 21
- Oct 15, 2016 - Ohio State 30 vs. Wisconsin 23
