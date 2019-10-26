Ohio State vs. Wisconsin: Live stream, watch online, TV channel, kickoff time, prediction, pick, odds, line

No. 3 Ohio State hosts No. 13 Wisconsin in a possible Big Ten Championship preview in Columbus, Ohio this weekend. It's a game that lost a bit of luster with Wisconsin's shocking upset loss on the road to Illinois last week, but even with that defeat, these are still two of the top teams in the Big Ten in 2019. Of course, both of these programs have been good for a while, but that hasn't stopped Ohio State from dominating the series.

The Buckeyes enter this game with a six-game win streak against the Badgers, and have won nine of the last 10 meetings. The lone win for Wisconsin in that span was a 31-18 win in Madison in 2010. The last time Wisconsin went to Columbus and beat the Buckeyes was 2004.

Can Wisconsin rebound from the shocking loss at Illinois and throw a wrench in the Big Ten title picture? Let's take a closer look at this matchup and make some expert picks against the spread.

Storylines

Ohio State: If you were to ask Ohio State what its goal is this season, the first thing you'd hear is that it wants to win the Big Ten. That makes sense. Every team wants to win its conference. But you know what? This Ohio State team has its eyes on a prize larger than the Big Ten. This is a team that's thinking of winning a national title. The Buckeyes are 7-0 and have beaten their opponents by an average of 41.7 points per game. Nobody has lost to this Ohio State team by fewer than 24 points this year. We have not seen an Ohio State team look this dominant since it won the national title in 2014. That being said, very seldom do we see a team go through a regular season without finding itself getting challenged. This game against Wisconsin looks like a spot where we could see that happen.

Wisconsin: The air was let out last weekend. Whether it was Wisconsin being caught looking ahead, shooting itself in the foot with turnovers, or Illinois just having a terrific gameplan (odds are it was a mix of all three), it was a tough loss to swallow for Wisconsin. Like Ohio State, Wisconsin had been dominating teams this year. Now there are some questioning whether Wisconsin was as good as it looked, or if it was merely taking advantage of its schedule. Now, a week after an unexpected loss, the Badgers are on the road for a second straight week, but this time against a much more difficult opponent. They've always said that the best way to wipe the taste of a disappointing loss out of your mouth is to hand somebody else one.

Viewing information

Date: Saturday, Oct. 26 | Time: Noon ET

Location: Ohio Stadium -- Columbus, Ohio

TV: FOX | Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Game prediction, picks

I don't think last week's loss to Illinois says anything about Wisconsin being a mirage. That's just the kind of loss that can happen to anybody. Just ask Ohio State about its road trip to Purdue last year. The thing is, I thought Ohio State was a lot better than Wisconsin before last week happened. I think Ohio State is a lot better than just about everybody else in the country save for a handful of teams. Wisconsin isn't one of them. I'm not saying Wisconsin can't make a game of this, but I think Ohio State's more likely to win by three touchdowns than fewer than two. Pick: Ohio State (-14.5)

